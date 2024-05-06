Highlights Sevilla are monitoring Enzo Maresca's situation at Leicester City.

Maresca and Leicester recently secured a return to the Premier League but the Foxes have a number of issues to sort.

Initial talks over Leicester's plans and Maresca's future is planned in the coming days according to reports.

La Liga side Sevilla are keeping tabs on Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca, it has emerged.

The link comes via the Daily Mail just days after the Italian celebrated a return to the Premier League with the Foxes in what was his first season as a head coach.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90

However, this season hasn't come without its challenges for the side that eventually won the title with a 97-point haul, as the club's financial situation has been well documented since the turn of the year.

Enzo Maresca linked with Sevilla job

Just days after the final game of the season - a 2-0 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers - and the subsequent celebrations with the Championship trophy, the Daily Mail report that Sevilla are currently monitoring Maresca's situation in the East Midlands, ahead of a possible managerial change at the Spanish giants.

Furthermore, the report claims that a number of clubs from across the continent and in England are said to be lurking with intent when it comes to poaching Maresca in the off-season.

Maresca, as the report touches on, has said he is happy at the club, but despite this, it is claimed that Initial talks over the Foxes' plans for the summer and Maresca's future are planned in the coming days.

It is worth noting that Maresca has previous with Sevilla, having played for 'Los Rojiblancos' on more than 90 occasions between 2005 and 2009, winning two UEFA Cups, the UEFA Super Cup in 2006 as well as a Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España victory in 2007.

Maresca seeking financial answers

It remains to be seen whether these developments push on in the coming days, as Maresca and his players are in the midst of a holiday, as a reward for their efforts in the second tier across the campaign.

Prior to the aforementioned final day defeat, the Foxes head coach stated to the BBC that he is keen to address any potential financial problems ahead of the new season in the summer.

This comes after they were charged for breaking PSR rules after losing £89.3m in the 2022/23 campaign, taking their losses total to over £215m for their previous three seasons in the Premier League, as well as an imposed embargo by the EFL, which will remain until June 6th when they officially become a top flight club once again.

"We are all happy with where we are going to be," Maresca began, via the BBC.

"In the January transfer window when we had some problems, I was asked about it and I said, 'now is not the moment because we are focused on the target of promotion and then at the end of the season we are going to sit and speak about that'.

“And it’s the same about Financial Fair Play - nobody from club mentioned it to me when I signed that it could be a problem and I think it’s not the right thing to do. So it would be a moment to sit and understand why they didn’t mention it to me.”

Leicester may still need to move players on before June 30th to comply with the EFL's spending regulations, which includes Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has been linked to Brighton, Tottenham and Brentford after a stellar campaign - registering 12 goals and 14 assists in 44 Championship appearances.

Leicester City must give Enzo Maresca reassurances

Its vital that Leicester are able to reassure their head coach that any financial distractions will not impact the club in the long run, which could sway him into staying at the King Power for a long period of time.

With that being said, its obvious that the lure of an old club could turn the Italian's head, particularly after Sevilla have struggled in La Liga this season, with former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores under pressure as they currently sit 12th with four games of the season still to play.

Either way, with the report claiming that multiple clubs have the title-winner on their radar, it will no doubt be interesting to see which dugout Maresca finds himself in at the start of next season.