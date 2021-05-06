Leicester City man expected to be subject of approach from Championship-bound outfit

Peterborough United are expected to make a move for Leicester City’s Josh Knight this summer, according to Peterborough Today.

Posh are preparing for life back in the Championship after a eight-year exile, after winning automatic promotion from League One last week.

Whilst keeping the likes of Siriki Dembele and Jonson Clarke-Harris will be a priority for the club this summer, Darren Ferguson will also look to strengthen his squad as they look to cement their place in the Championship.

According to Peterborough Today, Posh are expected to make a move for Leicester City defender Josh Knight this summer.

Knight is no stranger to the club, having spent part of the 2018/19 season and most of last season on loan at London Road.

The defender, who can also operate in midfield, made 34 appearances for Posh across two loan spells, scoring three goals and registering four assists.

This season, the 23-year-old has had a taste of Championship football with Wycombe Wanderers, making 39 appearances for the Chairboys and scoring two goals.

Posh are set to target players with Championship experience this summer, and Knight’s season in the Championship makes him fit the bill.

The Verdict

I really liked the look of Knight at Peterborough last season.

His ability to play in midfield or slot into defence means that he is good on the ball, so in their 3-4-3 formation, he could be a superb addition to the back-three.

Frankie Kent and Mark Beevers are good ball-playing defenders, and Knight would slot in really nicely alongside them in my view.