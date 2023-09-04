Highlights Anderlecht is interested in signing Jannik Vestergaard from Leicester City before the transfer deadline on September 6.

Vestergaard has struggled to establish himself at Leicester but has improved under new boss Enzo Maresca, starting all five league games.

Leicester may consider selling Vestergaard due to his contract situation and the return of Conor Coady, which could provide a financial benefit.

Anderlecht considering move for Jannik Vestergaard

The big Danish centre-back was seen as a good signing for the Foxes when he arrived in the summer of 2021, but it’s fair to say he has endured a miserable period with the club since.

Vestergaard failed to establish himself as a regular under former boss Brendan Rodgers, and he didn’t exactly impress in the games he did feature in.

However, the appointment of Enzo Maresca has helped the former Southampton man, as he has surprisingly forced his way into the XI, starting all five league games to help the team to third in the table at this early stage.

But, there are still doubts about his future, as reporter Sacha Tavolieri revealed that Anderlecht are keen on bringing the player to Belgium, with discussions ongoing between the clubs.

“Talks have taken place with Jannik Vestergaard, as the Danish defender considered one of the options Anderlecht could get in these last hours of the transfer window. NO agreement on personal terms yet.”

Would Leicester miss Jannik Vestergaard?

Given his importance to the side since Maresca came in, you’d have to say he would be missed by the Midlands outfit if he left.

Vestergaard is someone who is comfortable playing the way the Italian wants, and his ability to play out from the back has helped the ex-Man City coach implement the style he wants.

Of course, Conor Coady’s injury presented the defender with a chance to play, and with the England international returning to full fitness, he may lose his place in the XI moving forward.

However, Vestergaard has played his part in helping Leicester to third in the table, and he seems a perfectly fine option in central defence at this level.

Will Leicester sell Jannik Vestergaard?

Following on from that, you would think that Leicester would have no intention of selling the 31-year-old, especially as they can’t bring in a replacement until January, unless it’s a free agent.

But, the situation is complicated by the fact Vestergaard has entered the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Therefore, this is their last chance to get a fee for the player, and he could even agree a pre-contract with Anderlecht, or any other foreign club, in January ahead of next season.

So, whilst it may not be beneficial from a sporting perspective, the hierarchy at Leicester may think it’s the right move financially, particularly with Coady returning this month.

What next for Leicester City?

A 1-0 loss to Hull City was Maresca’s first defeat in charge of the club, and whilst it was disappointing, it doesn’t change the fact he has had a fine start.

There are still areas to improve, but Maresca will be pleased with how the group are responding to his methods, and he will know that more patience is needed as they look to improve over the coming months.

The Foxes are back in action after the international break with a trip to Southampton.