Leicester City are working on the signing of Cesare Casadei from Chelsea.

According to the Telegraph, the Foxes are hopinh to sign the midfielder as part of a season-long loan.

Enzo Maresca is keen to bring the 20-year-old to the King Power Stadium as he continues to rebuild the first team squad ahead of the Championship season.

The Italian has been tasked with the objective of bringing the team straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Casadei would be the fourth summer signing at Leicester this window, with Conor Coady, Harry Winks and Callum Doyle already in the door.

A £6 million deal for Mads Hermansen is also close to being finalised as transfer business ramps up in Leicestershire.

Who is Cesare Casadei?

The Italian midfielder has been with Chelsea for 12 months having signed from Inter Milan in a £17 million deal.

The youngster signed a six-year contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2028.

Casadei spent the second half of last season out on loan in the Championship with Reading, where he earned plaudits for his performances in the struggling Royals’ side.

The 20-year-old featured 15 times in the league as the club dropped to League One.

A number of Championship sides are keen on signing the midfielder this summer, but Leicester are now moving forward with a proposal to bring him to the King Power on a temporary basis.

There is a lot of optimism that Casadei can be a very successful player for Chelsea, but game time is set to be limited under Mauricio Pochettino for now.

Casadei has already trained with the Italy senior national team under Roberto Mancini, and also featured for the U20s side at the recent World Cup, in which Italy reached the final.

What is the latest Leicester City transfer news?

Leicester have seen a number of players depart this summer, with more likely to follow in the exit door.

Speculation persists over a number of first team squad members, but that hasn’t stopped Maresca moving forward with plans to sign new players.

A deal has been agreed with Brondby to sign Hermansen, with Doyle having arrived in recent days.

Casadei is hoped to be the fifth summer signing of the window as the Foxes look to build a side capable of earning automatic promotion this season.

Would Cesare Casadei be a good signing for Leicester City?

The Italian has a lot of potential and showed he is capable of competing in the Championship last year with Reading.

While Reading proved a difficult place to really shine in the second half of last season, Casadei still stood out as a breakout talent.

The step-up to Leicester is a great next step for him to take in his career, and should be a great place for him to showcase his true potential.

Working under Maresca will also be a good opportunity to continue his development, which makes this a smart move for all parties.