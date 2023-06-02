Leicester City are set to see significant departures this summer following their relegation to the Championship, but they have a major decision to make when it comes to their next head coach.

Interim boss Dean Smith was unable to keep the Foxes in the Premier League after he replaced Brendan Rodgers in the dugout, and he will not be kept on on a permanent basis by the club's hierarchy.

One of the more significant names to be linked with the vacancy is Graham Potter, who could potentially be tempted to drop into the Championship following a disappointing stint at Chelsea recently.

What is the latest on Leicester City's interest in Graham Potter?

As first reported by the Daily Mail a number of days ago, Potter is a manager of interest to the Foxes, but also their Championship rivals Leeds United as well as both clubs look to make it back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Things have escalated since then though as after initially contacting him in regards to the job, Alan Nixon is reporting via his Patreon account that the Leicester hierarchy have been in touch with Potter for a second time to question his keenness and availability.

City would like to appoint the 48-year-old to fire them back to the top flight, but there's even interest in Potter from Europe with French outfit Nice - owned by Ineos and English businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe - also interested in hiring the ex-Chelsea and Brighton gaffer.

Despite Potter being reportedly in no rush to get back to work considering he's had a significant payout from his time at Stamford Bridge, Leicester are hoping to throw enough money his way to tempt him into saying yes to the project.

Would Graham Potter be a good appointment for Leicester City?

With his Premier League credentials, Potter would certainly be a fantastic appointment for any Championship club willing to spend the money to get him in.

Whether Potter takes that kind of job though is a different story.

Potter could feasibly wait until a few months into the season for a Premier League job to come about when the merry go round of managers no doubt starts, as even though he didn't do well at Chelsea, his stock shouldn't be damaged to the point where he can't get a top flight job.

It's ambitious enough from Leicester to target Potter, but it doesn't look very realistic to think that he will want to drop into the Championship.