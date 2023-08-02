Highlights Leicester City in talks to sign Jes Rak-Sakyi on loan, potentially thwarting Ipswich Town's pursuit.

Rak-Sakyi shone on loan at Charlton Athletic and could leave Crystal Palace for Leicester.

No deal in place yet, but there is hope for an agreement - though Roy Hodgson is thought to be cautious about letting anyone leave Selhurst Park.

Leicester City are reportedly in talks to sign Crystal Palace winger Jes Rak-Sakyi on loan for the 2023/24 campaign - in a blow to Ipswich Town's hopes of landing the 20-year-old.

Rak-Sakyi starred on loan with Charlton Athletic in League One last term, scoring 15 times and providing nine assists as he won multiple club awards, and his future has been the subject of much speculation this summer.

Ipswich have been linked with a move for Rak-Sakyi throughout the summer and journalist Alan Nixon claimed recently that they were holding out to see whether he became available.

Issues concerning the Eagles' current squad size and the potential that the academy product could play a part in Roy Hodgson's senior squad for the upcoming campaign were previously thought to be putting any loan move in doubt.

But now Town look like they could miss out on Rak-Sakyi to a Championship rival as Leicester are pushing to hijack the deal.

That's according to Mike McGrath from The Telegraph, who has reported that the Foxes are in talks with Palace over a deal that would see the England U20 international spend the 2023/24 season on loan at the King Power Stadium.

It is understood that a deal has not yet been agreed but that there is optimism that one can be struck, in what is, without doubt, a blow to Ipswich's hopes.

There could well be complications, however, as a report from TEAMtalk today suggests that Hodgson is not ready to let any players leave the club on loan due to concerns about having enough depth in the Premier League this term.

That stance is said to have been what caused Ipswich's pursuit of Rak-Sakyi to be put on ice but it remains to be seen whether it will leave Leicester frustrated as well.

What can Leicester City expect from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

The youngster is a bright, bright talent - as his long-term contract at Selhurst Park proves - and left Charlton with plenty of admirers in the red part of South London.

Addicks boss Dean Holden was among those and explained in a recent interview with talkSPORT what the winger offers.

He said: “He’s just an incredible one-v-one player in terms of his dribbling ability. He can get knocked off the ball and be unbalanced but he’ll have an awareness of where the space is.

“He’s not selfish either. He’s not someone who will do five step overs to look good for the sake of it, he’s very effective. So if there’s a player to be played in on goal, he’ll make that pass.

“We worked hard in getting him to the back post when the ball was coming from the opposite side of the pitch.

“His positioning at times needed a bit of help and some of his defensive stuff. Mark Bright sent us a lovely letter from Palace to thank us for how we looked after him. He watched him most weeks as well and was really good for his development and he improved as the season went on.

“Some of the things he did you just stood and watched in amazement literally.”