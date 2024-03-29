Highlights Leicester City's once comfortable promotion march now faces uncertainty, putting future contracts and finances at risk.

Leicester City’s position isn’t looking so serene these days.

The Foxes were the runaway leaders of the Championship for so much of this season.

But their form on the pitch, mixed with off-field financial issues, has painted a much more panicked picture in recent weeks.

Enzo Maresca’s side were looking comfortable on their march straight back to the Premier League, but promotion is far from certain as we head into the final few fixtures of the regular season.

Their FA Cup run allowed Leeds United to take their position at the top of the table heading into the March international break, and there is now a real four-way battle for the two positions in the second division standings.

A run of one win in five league games prior to the March international break showed a chink in the armour of Maresca’s team, who had previously looked unstoppable up to that point.

Consequences of poor Leicester City form

This uncertainty over their promotion challenge has come at a terrible time for the Leicestershire outfit.

Not only are there now concerns over a potential points deduction penalty, but it could also have a big impact on the future of three key players in the first team squad.

Jannik Vestergaard, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are all out of contract at the end of the season. The trio have been important in the team’s promotion push this season, but could all walk away for nothing in the summer.

Only promotion back to the Premier League would strengthen Leicester’s negotiating position when it comes to potential contract renewals and even that may not be enough, leaving them in a powerless position.

It was reported earlier this month that even if the Foxes earn a place back in the top flight this year, then sales will be needed in order to remain compliant with the division's profit and sustainability rules.

This surely puts in doubt their ability to renew the contracts of these players, especially with the size of their wages, which, according to estimated figures from Capology, amount to £80,000 (Iheanacho), £75,000 (Ndidi) and £70,000 (Vestergaard) per week.

And that's if the club gains promotion, which it may not yet if their poor form continues into April, after a Good Friday loss at Bristol City meant they missed the chance to regain top spot.

While the three stayed with the club following relegation last year, it seems unlikely they would commit their future to the Foxes if they remain in the Championship for another term.

Their departures would be a big blow to the club given how useful they have proven this year, and the Premier League experience that they bring to the dressing room.

Financial impact of Iheanacho, Ndidi and Vestergaard departure from Leicester

While it could have the benefit of clearing their wages from the books, this would still likely prove a net negative for their financial situation.

The club needs to be earning money from player sales, so losing three high-profile players for nothing would be a huge missed opportunity.

Wilfred Ndidi stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.13 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.25 Shots 2.10 Assists 0.32 Expected assists (xAG) 0.22 npxG + xAG 0.47 Shot-creating actions 2.92

Without fees coming in, it will be even more difficult to replace them too.

While Iheanacho’s potential departure is something the squad could absorb, Ndidi and Vestergaard are much more difficult to replace with existing squad players.

Maresca has Patson Daka and Tom Cannon at his disposal, and Jamie Vardy is likelier to remain at the club regardless of division, despite his contract also being set to expire this summer.

But midfield is already an area where this Leicester team lacks strong depth, especially since Cesare Casadei’s departure in January, so losing Ndidi for nothing would be massive.

Letting these three important players’ contracts run so close to expiration is yet another sign of the mismanagement at the club in recent years and highlights how much work needs to be done to right that ship.

Promotion to the Premier League could solve some of these financial issues, but the club needs to avoid falling into these precarious positions again if they are to ever reach the heights they did during their last time in the top flight.