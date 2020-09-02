Leicester City locked in transfer tussle with Newcastle United in pursuit of Norwich City ace

Leicester City and Newcastle United are set to battle it out in the race to sign Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Lewis burst onto the scene in 2017/18, making 25 appearances in his first season before going on to help the Canaries win automatic promotion the following campaign.

The 22-year-old has made a total of 100 appearances for Norwich, and has also played 12 times for Northern Ireland after impressing at club level.

Following Norwich’s relegation to the Championship, though, Lewis is a player in demand. Liverpool have already had a bid worth £10m rejected for the full-back, who is valued at a price of £20m by Norwich.

According to Kaveh Solhekol, Leicester City and Newcastle United are now interested in signing Lewis, who is under contract at Carrow Road until the summer of 2023.

Both sides are in need of a new left-back, especially Leicester, who recently bid farewell to Ben Chilwell following the England international’s move to Chelsea.

Norwich, so far this summer, have managed to keep hold of the likes of Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell, Ben Godfrey and Lewis; four players who came through the ranks at Carrow Road.

The Verdict

Lewis is a real talent and it would be a real statement of intent if Norwich managed to keep hold of him this summer.

It shows just how much of a top player he is when Liverpool had a bid rejected for him, and he won’t come cheap given the amount of time left on his contract.

Leicester, especially, have the funds to spend on a new left-back following Chilwell’s move to Chelsea, and Lewis would be a top replacement.