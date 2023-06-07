Leicester City are interested in signing Celtic’s Matt O’Riley as they look to replace James Maddison this summer.

Who is Matt O’Riley?

The 22-year-old joined the Glasgow giants in January last year from MK Dons, and he was influential as they went on to win the title back from Rangers under Ange Postecoglou.

And, he has remained important this season, as he featured in all 38 league games as Celtic retained the league, whilst he also helped the team to the two domestic cups. That included starting the Scottish Cup final on Saturday, which Celtic won 3-1 to complete a historic treble.

So, O’Riley is an important figure for Celtic, but his form has attracted attention from elsewhere, as TEAMtalk revealed that the Foxes are looking to sign the Denmark U21 international.

There is an acceptance at the King Power Stadium that Maddison will leave following their relegation, whilst he only has a year left on his contract, yet he could still command a fee of around £40m.

The update claims O’Riley is seen as a similar player to the England international in that he has an eye for a pass and looks to make contributions in the final third.

O’Riley has scored seven goals and registered 15 assists in his 54 league appearances for Celtic, and is known for his technical ability.

Will Leicester sign Matt O’Riley?

Even if Maddison brings in a massive fee this summer, which will give Leicester money to spend in the market, this is going to be a difficult deal to do. Firstly, O’Riley has three years left on his contract at Parkhead, so a significant sum will be needed to prise him away.

Then, it may be difficult to convince the former Fulham youngster to come back to England. As mentioned, O’Riley is a prominent figure in this Celtic side, and they will be playing in the Champions League next season, so he may not want to drop to the Championship.

However, if Leicester can get this over the line, it would be a real coup for the club. He has excellent ability and whilst he’s a different player to Maddison, he is similar in the sense that he can be the link between the midfield and the attack. Plus, at 22, he is someone who can be a key player for the Foxes in the years to come, so it would be a great investment.