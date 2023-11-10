Highlights Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Leeds United are currently the top three teams in the Championship, with Leicester leading the pack.

Ipswich Town is the surprise package, sitting second in the table and top scorers in the league.

Despite the desire to reach the Premier League, there are drawbacks for EFL clubs including struggling to cope with the change in quality and the controversies surrounding VAR.

It has been a season to remember so far for Leicester City, Leeds United, and Ipswich Town.

All three occupy the top three spots in the Championship and have enjoyed strong starts to the season as they all look to reach the Premier League.

High-flying Leicester, who sit top, have a near-perfect record of 13 wins and two defeats, with those losses coming against Leeds and Hull City.

Ipswich, on the other hand, are the surprise package - sitting second in the table and top scorers in the league. They are looking for a return to the top flight for the first time since the 2000/01 season.

Making up the top three are Leeds, who sit third. After an uncertain start, the Whites have picked up of late and made a surge towards the top.

Whilst top-flight football will be the aim for these EFL clubs, entering the Premier League has its drawbacks. Last year's promoted teams - Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town - have struggled to cope with the change in quality.

All three promoted teams have only picked up one win out of 11 games with Luton currently surviving off draws.

Another drawback of reaching the top flight, of course, is VAR.

VAR has been at the centre of plenty of controversies this season. It was invented to clear up decisions but has, arguably, brought more problems than it has solved.

VAR controversies

VAR has been the major talking point in the Premier League so far this season, almost more than the actual matches themselves.

The impact the system has on top-flight football these days is massive. Look at the Tottenham v Chelsea match on Monday - nine VAR checks took place in that game, five goals were ruled out and two red cards were given thanks to VAR intervention.

According to Opta Joe, the ball was in play for 43% of the time, that is just 47:57 of the 110 minutes played and stoppages for VAR checks were a key part of why.

Couple that with mistakes, such as the one in the Tottenham v Liverpool game, as well as ongoing debate about other decisions and it's clear to see why many have been very critical of it this year - none more so than former Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock who shared his thoughts on X.

Will VAR frustrate those who get promoted?

You've got to agree with Warnock, who makes some good points.

It does almost feel like the unique joy of playing in the Premier League and scoring a goal in the top flight has been lessened somewhat and that will be something that these clubs, if they get promoted, will have to deal with.

Whilst for the top three, and everyone in the Championship at the moment, the aim is to reach the promised land of the Premier League, this drawback of dealing with VAR could harm the experience for them.

Right now, it feels like it is doing more harm than good.