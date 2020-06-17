Leicester City leading Chelsea and Arsenal in pursuit of 10-goal EFL ace

Leicester City are leading Chelsea in the race to sign Brentford playmaker Said Benrahma, according to reports from the Express.

The 24-year-old has been an influential player for Brentford since making the move to West London from Nice last term, scoring 21 goals and adding 25 assists across two seasons for the Bees.

The Algerian has enjoyed another remarkable campaign this time around, scoring 10 goals and chipping in with eight assists to help Brentford mount a push for automatic promotion under Thomas Frank.

Benrahma is likely to attract plenty of interest between now and the end of the season, though, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester City among those interested in signing the winger.

The Express, though, claim that Leicester are the team who are leading the race to sign Benrahma, who is said to be valued at a price of around £25m by Brentford.

With another two years left on his contract at Griffin Park, Brentford will be reluctant to sell their talisman this summer, and will surely hold out for a large fee regardless of whoever comes in for him.

The Bees sit fourth in the Sky Bet Championship table with a top-six finish looking likely for Frank’s men.

The Verdict

I actually think that Leicester would be the perfect destination for Benrahma out of all the clubs that are interested in him.

The Foxes are a club on the up and will be looking to cement their place in the European spots for years to come, and I think that would match Benrahma’s quality and ambitions right now.

He would slot straight into their team and play regularly, and he would suit their style of play to an absolute tee.