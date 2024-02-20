Leicester City suffered a minor setback on the weekend.

It has been well documented that Leicester are flying in the Championship this season, following their surprise relegation from the top-flight. They have won 25 of their 33 league games in their hunt for a Premier League return.

Despite their outstanding form, they suffered a shock result at the hands of Middlesbrough on Saturday. Boro scored twice in the first half, which was enough to secure a 2-1 victory away to the league leaders, who lost just their third home league game of the season.

The league table remains a pretty sight for the Foxes though, as they sit nine points clear at the top. On Friday, they are met with arguably their toughest test of the season, as they travel to Elland Road for a huge promotion showdown against Leeds United.

Leeds are unbeaten at home in the Championship this season, so Leicester will have to be at the top of their game in order to earn a result.

Today, Football League World offers you the latest headlines at Leicester City ahead of Friday's enormous battle.

"We have to focus on ourselves" - Wout Faes

The Belgian defender has made 30 league starts this season and has played a big part in Leicester's defensive success. On Monday, Faes spoke to BBC Radio Leicester about the upcoming clash at Elland Road.

"We look forward to it and hope to make the gap a little bigger again,"

When asked if he pays any attention to the league table, Faes said, "You look at it for sure, but I think we have to focus on ourselves."

"We have been doing amazing. We've had an amazing season and we've been winning a lot. If we keep doing our own job, we don't have to look backward and I think that is that aim."

The 25-year-old seemed confident in his side's ability, and insisted that they will treat this promotion clash like any other in the league.

Harry Winks keen to move on from Boro defeat

Winks has been a vital asset to Leicester City this season, alongside Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the middle of the park. He looks extremely determined on a return to top-flight football.

As expected, he was frustrated following his side's defeat to Middlesbrough, but believes they must look forwards rather than backwards.

"The result’s happened. We can’t change it. All we can focus on now is Leeds and make sure we have the right mentality for that and go into it with the right attitude", Winks said, speaking to Leicester City media.

"It’s probably normal to lose games at times. We’ve had a really good run this year with loads of wins and we’ve set the tempo of the league."

"Our standards are really high but it’s normal to lose and now we just need to go again and bounce back."

Permanent deal for Abdul Fatawu all but done

The Leicester loanee looks to be joining the Foxes on a permanent deal, according to reports. These reports suggest that a €17 million clause in the player's contract could be triggered if the club were to get promoted, which is looking increasingly likely.

A source close to 3Sports confirmed that "It’s all formalities now, just waiting till the end of the season to complete the paperwork.”

Abdul Fatawu has been tremendous for Leicester this season, and there is no surprise that they are aiming to strike a permanent deal with his parent club, Sporting CP. The winger has assisted nine goals and scored three himself, and looks very capable of proving his worth in the Premier League if the Foxes do get promoted.

Sevilla pray that Leicester will facilitate Soumare deal

According to AS, Spanish club Sevilla are hoping that Leicester City will make their lives easier by facilitating a permanent deal for midfielder, Boubakary Soumare. The 24-year-old has become an established player in Sevilla's starting eleven, and the club are hoping to keep him beyond the end of the season.

AS report that Sevilla are unable to afford the €14 million purchase clause they agreed with Leicester, so will have to negotiate a more lenient deal in order to secure his future services.

With the likes of Harry Winks and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall playing exceptionally well in central midfield for Leicester this season, the Foxes may be willing to facilitate a permament departure for Soumare, which would be superb news for Sevilla.

Gary McAllister issues bold Leicester prediction

78 points from 33 games is an extraordinary feat, and is testament to Leicester City's squad this season. Former Foxes midfielder, Gary McAllister has been mightily impressed by his ex-club this campaign, and believes they win the league with ease.

Not only does he think Leicester will win the league, he believes that the side could break records in the process. The current record for most points earned in a Championship season was set by Reading in the 2005/06 season as they picked up 106 points.

When asked if the Foxes could beat that record this season, McAllister said "I think that's something realistic for Leicester City, without a shadow of a doubt. They should have promotion confirmed by March or early April and then can focus on breaking the points record."

"I was in Singapore with Liverpool in pre-season and Liverpool played against Leicester and they looked like a Premier League team. They looked like a team that could move the ball well and created many chances,"

"Their style of play has been impressive and they can score goals. Jamie Vardy is showing his experience and has scored some crucial goals for them."