Highlights Leicester City are in excellent form, winning their last five games and currently sitting at the top of the league table.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been instrumental in their success, scoring twice in their recent victory and earning praise from both his teammates and the coach.

The team's confidence is high, and they are playing impressive football under Enzo Maresca's guidance, adapting well to different styles of play.

It's a good time to be a Leicester City supporter right now.

The Foxes are currently on a blitzing streak of red-hot form and are the team to beat, showing no teething problems upon their return to the Championship, in stark contrast to Southampton and Leeds United.

All things considered, it's been a seamless transition and it's one that's showing no signs of letting up either - they're a team that'll take some toppling from the throne that is at the top of the league table.

At the minute, key players are hitting form and Enzo Maresca's intricate philosophy has now been well and truly embedded into the squad, meaning that it's actually hard to think who'll be able to dethrone them.

They're going from strength to strength, and with that in mind, we've decided to summarise all the latest news from the King Power Stadium...

Leicester City defeat Preston North End

Leicester's winning run in the league was extended to five games as they claimed an encouraging 3-0 home victory over fellow high-flyers Preston North End last night, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Kelechi Iheanacho both getting on the scoresheet after the hour mark.

By doing so, they've now trumped Ipswich Town - who won by the same margin at home to Hull City - to restore their place at the top of the table, having won nine of their opening ten encounters.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall makes Leicester admission

Dewsbury-Hall maintained his rich vein of form by scoring twice against Ryan Lowe's side, and he made an admission about just how the game panned out while handing out praise to Maresca, too.

He explained: "I’m over the moon, it was a tough game.

"They had a game plan, which was quite clear, and it took a while for us to break them down.

"We kept them busy with persistence and then in the end it paid off, so I’m delighted to help the team with the two goals and get the three points.

"It’s been a fantastic start, but I’ve said all along how impressive the gaffer’s been since he came in. He’s got us playing some really good football.

"We’re all on the same wavelength and think you’re starting to see that on the pitch against all different styles of teams. The confidence is really high at the moment and we’re just trying to keep that mentality going and keep picking up three points."

Enzo Maresca praises Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Praise has been exchanged between the duo, with Maresca also offering out kind words to the midfielder following his second brace of the season last night.

Dewsbury-Hall has been in inspired form all season long, having been licensed with a more advanced attacking role in the midfield after James Maddison's summer departure to Tottenham Hotspur.

His display against Preston came as the latest sign of his standout talents at Championship level, and Maresca said of the midfielder: "He scored twice, I’m happy for him.

"But I’m especially happy for his behaviour because now it’s more calm, more patient. At the edge of the box, he is looking for his team-mates. He’s improving a lot."