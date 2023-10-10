Highlights Maresca believes rotating Iheanacho and Vardy is the right strategy to maximize their performance, as both have been in exceptional form this season.

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Leicester City.

The Foxes head into the international break sitting top of the table after picking up 10 wins from their first 11 league games.

Enzo Maresca's side beat Stoke City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, with goals in each half from Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy sealing another three points.

Leicester are already 10 points clear of third-placed Preston North End, and Maresca has made the best start, after 11 games, of any manager in the club's history.

The Foxes are back in action in just under two weeks time when they make the trip to face in-form Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium, and as the countdown continues until the Championship resumes, we rounded up all the latest Leicester news.

Maresca shares Iheanacho/Vardy plan

Maresca has rotated between Iheanacho and Vardy up front this season, with the former starting against Stoke on Saturday after the latter had started the previous two games.

Iheanacho and Vardy have been in excellent form this season, with both scoring five goals so far, and Maresca insists switching between the pair is the right way to get the best out of them.

"That’s why we try to (switch them around). The other night, Kele was probably not happy to be on the bench. But he came on and was fantastic. Today, because they want to play always, Jamie was not happy to be on the bench. But he came on and scored and was happy," Maresca told Leicestershire Live.

"To be competitive, you need two players for each position so they can compete between them. In the end, we can choose one of them.

"Here we left out Wout (Faes), Stephy (Mavididi), Jamie, Wilfred (Ndidi). JJ (James Justin) was playing always so we have to be careful. But they cannot think to play 46 games. It’s impossible.

"At the moment, how football is, no human being can play 46 games at the same level. Because we are looking for a high level, we try to change. Maybe next time, I’ll make six changes, we’ll lose and I’ll be wrong. But we have to make those decisions."

Souttar opens up on return

Defender Harry Souttar made his first league start of the season against former club Stoke on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Foxes for a fee of £15 million from the Potters in January, had been out of favour at the start of the campaign, and he revealed he was delighted to be back in the team.

"I was absolutely buzzing to be back in, obviously I played a cup game a couple of weeks ago (against Liverpool), but that was my first league start of the season. Just absolutely over the moon to be honest with you," Souttar told Leicestershire Live.

"I didn't really know too much about it, and then got told the team and I was in and I was just so delighted to be out there with the boys again. Obviously, we've made a really good start to the season and, and another win on the weekend there, which was puts us in a really good position going into this break. And yeah, hopefully we can continue that for the season."

Lineker makes Foxes reference

One famous fan who will no doubt be enjoying Leicester's current form is Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker.

While discussing the success of another of his former clubs, Tottenham Hotspur, who currently sit top of the Premier League, on his The Rest Is Football podcast with Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, Lineker could not resist giving the Foxes a mention.

"I must say, I think it's a great weekend," Lineker said.

"Top of the Premier League are Tottenham Hotspur, top of the Premier League are Leicester City.

"Everton won 3-0 yesterday, so it's been a glorious weekend.

"For Spurs though, again they showed fortitude when they went down to 10 men and managed to get a victory.

"I don't think anybody, any pundit anywhere, would have tipped Tottenham to be top of the league after eight games, would they?"