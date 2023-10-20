Whilst Birmingham City have been the talk of the international break thanks to their appointment of Wayne Rooney, it is another Midlands club who have been dominating the Championship.

Leicester City have taken 30 points out of a possible 33 in the second tier of English football, with their strength in depth very apparent following their relegation from the Premier League.

Their only setback came in the form of a 1-0 defeat against Hull City back in September, but they have won every match since and have blown plenty of teams away in the process.

The Foxes are back in action this coming weekend as they make the long trip down to South Wales to take on an in-form Swansea City side - let's round-up all the latest news coming out of the King Power Stadium ahead of that.

Maresca reveals first words to City squad

Enzo Maresca has now been in charge of Leicester for a few months now, and many didn't really know what to expect when he arrived at the club.

The Italian's managerial career hadn't exactly been glistening, with the only club he had been in control of first-team affairs of being Parma.

He is clearly well-regarded as a coach though, having worked under Pep Guardiola for a number of years, and he is absolutely thriving at Leicester now - albeit with a squad that is probably too good to be in the Championship.

And even though it was now a few months ago, Maresca has revealed what he said in his first message to his new squad when meeting them in pre-season.

“I remember perfectly because I repeat it: do what we have to do and don’t worry if there are any mistakes," Maresca said, per LeicestershireLive.

"This is something I made at the beginning.

“It doesn’t matter if we make mistakes because mistakes are part of the process.

"We’re going to make mistakes in the following games for sure.

"But it’s the way we believe and we’re going to continue in that.”

McAteer set to make significant decision

One of the shining lights for Leicester so far this season, perhaps unexpectedly, has been winger Kasey McAteer.

Having spent some of last season on loan in League Two with AFC Wimbledon, the youngster has played a significant start in City's successful start to the campaign, scoring four times in seven Championship appearances until suffering a hamstring injury.

And it looks as though McAteer is set to make a big decision whilst he is on the shelf, as according to Dan McDonnell of The Irish Independent, he is close to committing his international future to the Republic of Ireland.

That will give the 21-year-old, who hasn't been capped for England at all at youth level, a real chance to shine on the international stage, providing Stephen Kenny selects him.

Italian giants eye up Iheanacho

Despite interest from other clubs over the summer, Kelechi Iheanacho has remained a Leicester player and has scored four Championship goals so far this season.

With a contract that is expiring in the summer of 2024 though, the Nigerian's future at City remains in doubt.

And reports from Italy this week have suggested that Inter Milan are keen to strike when they can to bring the striker to the San Siro on a free transfer.

It remains to be seen if Inter actually make their move, which they can do from January 2024 onwards if Iheanacho does not sign a new contract before then, but it could be an interesting career moe for the ex-Man City man.