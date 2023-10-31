It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Leicester City.

The Foxes set a new club record as they recorded their ninth straight victory with a 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Saturday.

Leicester took the lead in the 30th minute when Stephy Mavididi's shot deflected in off Albert Adomah, but the R's responded well and equalised just 10 minutes later through Andre Dozzell.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Dozzell received two yellow cards in a minute after an altercation with Abdul Fatawu, and the Foxes make their numerical advantage count, with Harry Winks' superb 20-yard strike sealing all three points in the 80th minute.

Enzo Maresca's side remain top of the table, five points clear of second-placed Ipswich Town and 14 points clear of third-placed Leeds United.

Leicester are back in action with a huge game against Leeds at the King Power Stadium on Friday night, and as the countdown to kick off continues, we rounded up all the latest Foxes news.

Maresca reacts to QPR victory

It was not one of Leicester's best performances against QPR on Saturday, but they once again found a way to win the game, and Maresca praised his side for their patience as they attempted to break down the R's.

"It was exactly the game we expected," Maresca told Leicestershire Live. "We thought they could play with a line of five. It’s always the same. A line of five is difficult to attack.

"We bring the two wingers, the two attacking midfielders and the striker attacking the last line, but usually they are a line of four and we have one extra man. Five versus five, it’s always difficult to find the right space and the right solution. It’s a matter of patience.

"The goal we conceded, we were in control of the game. We didn’t concede any big chances. The second half we didn’t start well, but it’s normal. They just scored, we are away, these types of pitches it looks small.

"Then with the red card, everyone is thinking against 10 men it’s more easy, but they sit even more and it becomes even more difficult. We tried to move them from side to side. We tried to change the shape with Ricardo (Pereira) inside and Cesare (Casadei) in behind the striker to try to attack with six players. At the end, we completely deserved to win the game."

Foxes in West Ham and Everton transfer battle

Leicester are interested in signing Perth Glory starlet James Overy, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

However, the Foxes face significant competition for Overy, with Everton and West Ham United both said to be keen.

The 16-year-old has spent time on trial with the Toffees and the Hammers, but Leicester are reportedly "desperate" to bring him to the King Power Stadium.

Overy is yet to make his senior debut for Perth Glory, but the right-wing back impressed when marking West Ham's Jarrod Bowen in pre-season.

Everton are leading the race for Overy at this point, but the battle for his signature is likely to hot up over the coming months.

Weekly wages: Leicester City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Winks revelation

Midfielder Winks scored his first goal for the club since his £10 million move from Tottenham Hotspur in July with his excellent strike against QPR on Saturday.

Winks has played a key role for the Foxes this season, starting every league game so far, and Maresca revealed that the 27-year-old was the first player he told the club to sign this summer.

"When I met the club for the first time, he was the first name I told them," Maresca told Leicestershire Live. "He was the main player because with this idea, Harry is an unbelievable player.

"I saw him at Spurs, I saw him last year in Italy. With us and with this idea, he’s an unbelievable player.

"If you analyse our game, Harry already arrived there many times and had a shot,” the manager added. “That means the two holding midfielders are at the edge of the box which means the opponents are inside the box and you need to find some solutions from outside the box.

"I’m happy for Harry because he deserves it. The way he works on the ball and off the ball, every day trying to learn, it’s fantastic."