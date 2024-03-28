Leicester City will be wanting to get back on track this weekend after dropping off in form heading into the international break.

The Foxes, managed by Enzo Maresca, had been leading at the top of the league for the majority of the season. But in their last five league games, they have only won one.

This has seen them allow the likes of Leeds United and Ipswich Town to catch up to them. Leeds are now top of the Championship on goal difference, with Leicester in second and Ipswich in third, a point behind.

Leicester crucially have a game in hand over Leeds and Ipswich, which gives them a minor advantage as we head into the run-in.

Kieran Maguire gives his verdict on Leicester’s potential points deduction

One thing that will not help Leicester on the pitch is if there are issues off it, which unfortunately there now are.

Leicester are being charged by the Premier League for allegedly failing to submit their financial accounts on time.

The Foxes have been placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL too, and the club have appealed against the charges put against them.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has said that Leicester could be set to be given a big points deduction, but Sky Sports have reported that they will not receive it until next season.

Maguire told Football Insider: "Leicester City have now been charged by a somewhat angry Premier League and they have tried to argue that they’re not a Premier League club.

"It could mean that there is a big points deduction because one of the charges levelled by the Premier League is that they didn’t submit their accounts by the due date.

"Leicester’s argument is that they’re in the EFL, but there was a statement from the EFL which said otherwise.

"Now, it could now be that they were neither and we could be operating in some grey area here."

Abdul Fatawu’s future at Leicester could be over in the summer

With the financial issues looming, it means that the club will be restricted financially when it comes to who they can sign, no matter what division they find themselves in.

This means that players who have come in on loan and have options to be bought permanently, those options are a lot less likely to be triggered.

This can be said for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who is currently at the King Power Stadium on loan from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Fatawu is likely to stay in Lisbon in the summer, with Leicester being unable to sign him on a permanent deal due to their transfer embargo.

Simon Grayson questions Enzo Maresca

Former Leicester player Simon Grayson has said that some of the fans’ discontent towards manager Maresca could be detrimental towards the club’s promotion charge.

The former Leeds manager told Football League World, via GamingGadgets.de, that it could be very damaging mentally for the manager and players if the fans get on their backs.

Grayson said: I think it could be (negatively impactful), and I think it's been a real strange season at Leicester given the fact that they were so far ahead and yet you’re hearing negativity from supporters.

“And I get this modern day, on social media etc - people put their points of view across, but once it comes inside the stadium, then it can be a little bit intimidating for players.

“Obviously, it wasn't that big of a problem when they were that far ahead and winning football matches, but all of a sudden, has that had a negative effect on the players that has led to the recent results? Only the players will probably be able to answer that and maybe the coach as well.

“They’ve got to stick together, they've got to make sure that they find a way of winning football matches from now to end the season because, believe me, if Leicester get promoted, nobody will really be complaining.

“Nobody will be saying: ‘We played this style of football, we did this right, we did this wrong, we nearly blew it, we should’ve cruised it.'

“If you get promoted, people will go: ‘Well, that was a bit of a rollercoaster ride but we got to the Premier League, where we wanted and needed to get when we started pre-season training with a new coach'.”