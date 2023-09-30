Leicester City will be vying to maintain their place at the top of the Championship table when they travel to Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

They'll fancy their chances too, having won their last three consecutive league matches and seven from eight overall.

Ahead of that showdown then, we've summarised all the latest news at the King Power Stadium...

Kasey McAteer message

The young winger has been one of the real talking points of the Foxes' season thus far.

He's scored four goals from six league games and even fired Leicester into an early lead against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night, and few could've anticipated such a direct impact from a player that spent the previous season on loan with Wimbledon in League Two.

Speaking after that goal and on his rise this season as a whole, McAteer explained: "It was a great feeling to score at such an incredible stadium, in front of such a famous stand (the Kop).

"It’s been a great start for me. I just need to keep my head grounded and keep working every day. It’s only been a couple of months since the season started so there’s a lot more work to do and more points to win.

"At this moment in time, I can be happy with the work so far, in the future let’s hope there’s still more good moments to come."

"You need to put in the hard work and the graft and you can see there is a light at the end of the tunnel. I’m really over the moon to be where I am now. I’ll just keep kicking on now. I was at Forest Green and AFC Wimbledon last season in League 2."

McAteer is under little illusion of what Sunday's trip to Lancashire will have in store either, adding:"Ewood Park is a difficult place to go.

"I’m sure their fans will be right behind them. It’ll be a big game for them and a big game for us as well. We’re preparing as well as we have for every game.

"We know it’ll be a tough one. We need to go there and show our abilities to play both with the ball and without the ball.

"It’ll be a very tough game, but we’ll look forward to that challenge."

Speaking of the trip to the North West, there's less positivity through the update given on Doyle's injury setback, which was suffered during last weekend's 1-0 victory over Bristol City and is now set to keep him sidelined until the new year.

It's an undoubted blow, not only because Doyle has played every available league game this season but also because of the dearth of options that Leicester have on the left-hand side of their backline, which Enzo Maresca highlighted while undertaking his media duties.

He said of Doyle: "It will be between 12 and 16 weeks.

"I said in the press conference before Liverpool that he is the only player, being left-footed… We have been unlucky.

"We have Wilfred and Cesare, Kiernan and Yunus, Jamie and Kele (Kelechi Iheanacho), Abdul, Macca (McAteer), Stephy, Marc, many wingers, but in that position, he was the only one, so we have been unlucky.

"We will try to find a solution. Against Liverpool, JJ (James Justin) did very well, the same against Bristol City. He could be a solution."

Thankfully, though, there's no fresh injury concerns away from Doyle and Leicester travel to Ewood Park with a largely clean bill of health.

Tom Cannon and Dennis Praet remain out of contention with back injuries, while Conor Coady is making a return.

Man Utd transfer target nearing injury return

Elsewhere, the Manchester Evening News have reported that Red Devils winger Amad Diallo is set to be available after next month's international break.

It's believed that Diallo is yet to even be put through the paces of team training in two months due to his recovery from a knee injury.

Over the summer, Leicester were one of many clubs to have been credited with interest in Diallo, who shone on loan at Championship rivals Sunderland last time out.

His situation heading into the January transfer window could potentially be worth monitoring...