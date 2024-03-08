Leicester City continue their push for an immediate return to the Premier League this weekend as they make the trip to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City on Saturday.

The Foxes midweek success against Sunderland ensured they remained three points clear at the top of the Championship table, having lost three consecutive league games to significantly reduce their once handsome margin at the summit.

Jamie Vardy netted his 13th goal of the season to secure Enzo Maresca's side's 13th away victory this season, with the veteran striker scoring his fifth goal since returning from his knee injury.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we rounded up all the latest news from the King Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy a doubt to face Hull City this weekend

Ahead of this weekend's fixture with the Tigers, Jamie Vardy is a doubt to make the trip to Humberside, having not trained since the Foxes' 1-0 victory over Sunderland in midweek.

“It’s not an injury (for Vardy)," manager Enzo Maresca told LeicestershireLive. "It’s a matter to manage him because of his age and he played the other day. He didn’t train with us in the last two days. We’ll see this afternoon.”

Aside from Vardy, City also have Kasey McAteer, Ricardo Pereira, and Dennis Praet missing through injury. Jannik Vestergaard returns though, the centre-back available again after a two-match suspension, with Wilfried Ndidi making a surprise appearance against the Black Cats in the final 20 minutes, with Maresca expecting revealing it was not his intention to give the Nigerian midfielder any minutes having spent two months out with an injury.

“The other day, Wilf was with us just to be with the team,” Maresca said. “The idea was not to give him any minutes. But because of the situation, because of the game, because Yunus (Akgun) was so tired, and because in this moment we need to win games, he did an unbelievable effort to play 20 minutes. Now he’s ready to play, but we’ll see tomorrow if he’s going to play from the start or if he will be on the bench.”

Leicester in breach of profit and sustainability rules

The Foxes are now in fights on two fronts: to get promoted and to get their finances in order.

In a statement released by the EFL, the club are at risk of two Profit and Sustainability Rules breaches, one that could lead to a points deduction and one that could require them to sell their star players to avoid a sanction.

During the summer, they cashed in on some key players, including the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, for large fees well in excess of £30 million. That pair, alongside Timothy Castagne, helped to generate a large amount of revenue, with Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez helping to reduce the wage bill by leaving as free agents, too.

However, the EFL suspected that the club would breach their profitability and sustainability rules for this season and tried to get Enzo Maresca's side to produce a business plan. In the end, the EFL were unsuccessful in their quest, but it has been reported that the club could face a points deduction next term without significant sales.

Leicester may also receive a points deduction in the future - and officials at the King Power Stadium seem to have acknowledged that "significant" funds need to be raised before the end of June in their quest to balance the books and minimise any sanctions.

Top of the table clash with Southampton rescheduled

A date has now been confirmed for Leicester's top of the table encounter with Southampton, confirming a hectic final month for in the Foxes quest for Premier League promotion.

Maresca's will host the fourth-placed Saints on Tuesday, April 23, in what will be their third-to-last game of the season. It has been moved following City’s progression into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Currently, that puts the game between an all-Midlands encounter at the King Power Stadium against play-off-chasing West Brom and a trip to Preston in City’s final away game of the season. However, there are more potential changes.

If City pull off an upset and beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup quarter-final, they will play their semi-final at Wembley on the weekend of April 20/21. That would mean the West Brom game will have to be moved.

In all, that would then see City playing 10 games in 37 days after the March international break as the Championship season comes to a climax and Enzo Maresca’s side push for domestic glory too. The regular season concludes on Saturday, May 4, with City at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Based on the home and away points-per-game tallies of their remaining opponents, City have marginally the easiest run-in of the four teams in the battle for automatic promotion. City’s 10 remaining Championship opponents have a points-per-game average of 1.29. Leeds’ opponents are at 1.34, with Ipswich’s at 1.43 and Southampton’s at 1.54.