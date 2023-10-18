Leicester City aim to continue their winning ways after the international intermission.

The Foxes have showed quality and character upon their Championship return, winning their last six league outings to claim top spot, with high-flying Ipswich Town following swiftly behind.

A series of remarkable displays has seen the 2016 Premier League champions sweep aside the likes of Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Preston in their quest for promotion with a ten-point gap already forming between themselves and the chasing pack for top two.

While the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kasey McAteer, Kelechi Iheanacho and veteran Jamie Vardy are all routinely getting on the scoresheet, the new-look backline has certainly deserved the plaudits, conceding just six goals all campaign - five better than any other team in the division.

As they look to pick up win number seven against Swansea City, we have taken a look at the latest news coming out of the King Power Stadium.

Inter target Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho is the latest player to find his name on the rumour mill with the Nigerian international linked with a move to Inter Milan, according to FC Inter News.

The 27-year-old joined the club in 2017 and has gone on to score 34 league goals with 22 assists in 161 matches for the Foxes, notching four goals so far this term.

The former Manchester City forward's contract is set to expire at the end of the season leaving the Midlands outfit in a tricky predicament if such link comes to fruition with the stature of the Italian giants likely an attractive proposition, regardless of whether Leicester secure promotion back to the Premier League this season or not.

Bologna target cut-price transfer for Kristiansen

Victor Kristiansen could make his move to Bologna permanent, however, the club are looking to negotiate the €15 million buy option in order to secure his services, according to Corriere Dello Sport (via TuttoMercatoWeb).

The Danish full-back signed for Leicester City last year from home nation giants F.C. Copenhagen and played 12 Premier League matches in his debut campaign before moving to the Serie A outfit this summer.

A negotiation for the existing fee is unlikely but with fierce competition at the left-back slot back in the Midlands, it appears the 20-year-old's future ultimately lies elsewhere.

Cesare Casadei reflects on Leicester City start

Casadei is one of several young stars to make his name known under Enzo Maresca with the Italian youth international scoring an added-time winner against Cardiff City on his debut.

Minutes, however, have been somewhat limited for the Chelsea loanee with heavy competition in the central midfield positions, starting just two Championship matches in nine appearances.

The 20-year-old is keen to build on an impressive debut performance and make the most of his season competing at the top end of the Championship.

Speaking to official club media, he said: "I was really excited that was my debut and I couldn’t ask for more from that. To score on my debut in the last five minutes and win the game, it doesn’t happen every day, so I’m really happy for that.

"When I scored, I didn’t think anything, I just wanted to express my passion. I ran in front of the fans to celebrate with them, because they were amazing. The stands were full and I wanted to enjoy that moment as much as possible.

“This is just the start. I want to do more for this Club. I always try to look forward for the next games, stay focused, and I just want to keep going now.”