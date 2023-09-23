It's rarely quiet at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes endured a busy old summer at both ends of the spectrum and their start to life in the second-tier has proved similarly eventful to date as they currently sit well in the promotion reckoning.

Without further ado, then, here's all the latest Leicester news...

Enzo Maresca sends message to Harry Winks

There's not too much that Harry Winks can do wrong at the minute.

A highly-regarded arrival with good reason given his credit in the bank with both Spurs and England, the 27-year-old has unsurprisingly established himself as one of the Championship's finest technical operators and quite literally put in a flawless display during his side's 2-0 midweek victory at Norwich City, with all of his 83 passes being successful.

But just six of them were angled in the final third and that is where Maresca has warned the midfielder to improve.

The Italian boss explained to the Leicester Mercury: "There is always room for improvement, even for Harry.

"There’s no doubt he can improve. Probably he can improve the way to play sometimes forward, sometimes to take the right decision.

"All of the players can improve. It doesn’t matter their age, it doesn’t matter if they play with the international team or in the Champions League, they can work day by day to improve."

Wilfred Ndidi makes transfer admission

Many will have been surprised to see Ndidi remain in Leicestershire beyond the summer transfer window.

While it's hard to deny that his star has dwindled somewhat over the last couple of years, the imposing midfielder still appears a cut above the rigors of Championship football and could've easily secured a move elsewhere.

Interestingly, though, Ndidi himself always knew that he was never going to leave the club as soon as Maresca arrived, and made a recent revelation on BBC Radio Leicester's 'When You're Smiling' Podcast.

When quizzed on whether he thought he was going to move on, Ndidi responded: “To be honest no,”

"Because when he (Maresca) came, he tried to explain his philosophy and also the simplicity of the game and I just feel like it’s something I can actually learn from.

“I’ve been open-minded to try and learn more on his philosophy and his style of game and it’s been going well. I’m happy that I’m here.

"There’s no time that I wanted to leave. Sometimes I saw the news and I was just laughing because it wasn’t true."

Fulham eye Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as potential transfer terms revealed

In less positive news, meanwhile, Fulham are courting Leicester star Dewsbury-Hall.

This is according to talkSPORT, who claim that the Cottagers' interest and ability to land the Englishman ultimately hinges upon whether Leicester can maintain their present promotion push.

You do feel that Leicester will be in real trouble regarding Dewsbury-Hall should they falter, as he's been a class apart thus far and looks every bit a player that should really be in the Premier League at this point.

The former Luton Town loanee has occupied a more advanced role following the departure of creative kingpin James Maddison, and he's ensured that the Spurs playmaker hasn't been missed too much by scoring an opening-day brace in the M69 derby victory over Coventry City while providing numerous assists for his teammates.