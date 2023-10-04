With eight wins from nine in the Championship so far, it would be fair to say it's been a great start to the season for Leicester City.

After the disappointment of relegation, the Foxes are already looking strong contenders to bounce straight back to the Premier League.

With that said, below, we've rounded up some of the latest news surrounding the football club at the moment, including a crucial injury update from Enzo Maresca and comments from former striker Emile Heskey on two current Foxes.

One of the latest news stories surrounding Leicester City is with regards to the fitness of Kasey McAteer.

The 21-year-old has featured seven times in the Championship so far this season, scoring four goals.

However, it seems he has made his last league outing for the time being, with Enzo Maresca confirming that he is set to be out for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury sustained away at Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

Maresca told the media on his injury, via LCFC.com: "It will be between four and six weeks.

“Kasey McAteer is top scorer, that means we are in big trouble!

“We are unhappy because he was doing very well. He is a great guy, happy and hungry. It’s a shame for him.

"It’s just for six weeks, but probably it’s a good time for him to have some rest after a good start. He will be back soon with us."

Emile Heskey discusses Stephy Mavididi

In other Leicester City related news, former striker Emile Heskey has been discussing the club at length this week.

One topic he touched upon was the sale of Harvey Barnes and arrival of Stephy Mavididi in his place.

It certainly sounds as though Heskey is a fan.

"He’s been brilliant. I didn’t know too much about him at first but he’s exciting," Heskey explained, speaking to Football League World on behalf of sharemarketcap.com.

"Leicester have gone from Harvey Barnes who was very, very direct, and gone to another player who gives you just as much if not more.

"Just give him the ball and let him go and drive at players. He commits players and draws fouls, he gets goals, he gets assists, and he’s quick on the counter. He doesn’t dwell - if he goes, he goes."

Emile Heskey discusses Kelechi Iheanacho

As well as discussing Mavididi, Emile Heskey has also taken time to discuss Kelechi Iheanacho after the club managed to keep hold of him this summer.

Heskey believes it was interesting the club were able to keep him, and labelled the striker a fantastic goal scorer.

"Yes and no," Heskey replied to Football League World on behalf of sharemarketcap.com, when asked if he was surprised Leicester were able to keep hold of Iheanacho this summer.

"Iheanacho is quite comfortable at Leicester, obviously the fans love him.

"He’s a fantastic goal scorer and his goal contributions are generally very good when he starts or when he comes on.

"He either scores or assists, it’s just phenomenal.

"I thought it was very interesting that they managed to keep him but great because when you’re looking at the players that Leicester have got, there’s a lot of Premier League stars."