Leicester City have debatably had the best start to a season in Championship history and still look favourites for promotion to the Premier League, despite their surprise defeat at home to Leeds United on Friday.

A Georgino Rutter dagger in the 58th minute handed the Foxes their second defeat of the season, ending a run of nine League wins on the bounce.

Despite this, Enzo Maresca's side still sit 11 points clear of Friday's opponents, who maintain their position in third.

With this in mind, we take a look at the biggest news coming out of the East Midlands club this week:

Enzo Maresca reacts to Leeds defeat

The defeat to Daniel Farke's side came as a surprise to many, but a stellar performance from Leeds saw the home side limited to just one shot on target.

But it supposedly came as no surprise to Foxes manager Maresca who had this to say about his team's performance:

"I'm happy with the performance, we expected this match in terms of intensity," said Maresca.

"They are a very good team, dangerous and good technically. We cannot win all the games. Overall I am happy, defeat is part of the process. It's a case of what we can do better, and for sure, we can do some things better. I felt we deserved something more from the game."

Wilfred Ndidi wanted by Tottenham

With his contract up at the end of the season, it's been well-documented that Ndidi's future is up in the air, but it's been recently reported by TeamTALK that his Leicester City future could be decided a lot sooner than the summer.

Reported interest comes from Tottenham and Newcastle, who could look to secure an agreement with the Nigerian international in January, in order to beat other reported clubs, such as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, to his in-demand signature.

Of course, Ndidi would be a huge loss to the Foxes with the midfielder having featured in 12 of their opening 15 Championship fixtures, only missing the last few matches through injury.

The sturdy midfielder has been a key part of Leicester's recent success, which includes an FA Cup and Community Shield winning campaign, as well as various successful Premier League campaigns that earnt the foxes places in the Europa League and the Europa Conference League.

Michael Carrick speaks on Leicester

Middlesbrough were one of the most exciting sides in the Championship last season and narrowly missed out on promotion after defeat to Coventry City in the play-off semi-final.

But Carrick's side have not quite hit the heights of the last campaign and currently sit 12th in the Championship with just six wins from their opening 12 games.

Ahead of their clash with the Foxes this weekend, Carrick had this to say about Maresca's side amid their domination of the Championship:

“We can’t control Leicester or Ipswich or whoever is above us at this time until we play them," Carrick said.

"It’s wasted time and energy really, looking at the table and who might be doing what. For me, what’s coming ahead for us: Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday and planning ahead like that is what matters. Our aim is to keep picking up as many points as possible and then at some stage during the season we’ll assess where we are."