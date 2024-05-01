Leicester City have more clarity after their promotion back to the Premier League last week.

And after their title win on Monday evening, with their 3-0 win at Preston North End allowing them to seal top spot, the club's attention can turn to off-field issues with players to buy, players to sell and players to offer new contracts to.

The fact they haven't had to settle for the play-offs has allowed preparations for next season to ramp up much earlier - and this can only be seen as a good thing.

The more they prepare, the more chance they have of being successful in the Premier League, with points on the board much-needed during the early stages of next season with a sanction for a breach of financial rules on the way at some point.

Looking at the present, we have rounded up some of the latest news headlines involving the Foxes.

Leicester City confident of retaining Enzo Maresca

Leicester are confident about keeping manager Maresca at the club, according to Football Insider.

Just weeks ago, he was the subject of a lot of criticism from Leicester supporters after blowing a big lead at the top of the table, with Ipswich Town and Leeds United threatening to go up automatically at their expense.

But he has been able to get the Midlands club back on track and he should only get better in the coming years, considering he is a fairly inexperienced manager.

The Italian has been linked with a move to La Liga outfit Sevilla recently, but the Foxes are confident of retaining him and are planning on opening contract talks to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium.

He has two years remaining on his current contract.

Leicester City's stance on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

The Foxes are in a fairly strong negotiating position in terms of star midfielder Dewsbury-Hall, with his contract not expiring until the summer of 2027.

They should be able to hold out for a decent fee because of this - but their financial situation may force them to cash in on the 25-year-old - with the Foxes in danger of breaching financial rules again if they fail to raise funds before the end of June.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's 2023/24 campaign at Leicester City (As of May 1st, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 49 Goals 12 Assists 15

Dewsbury-Hall is a player they could sell for a high fee and according to Sky Sports, the title-winners could potentially cash in on him in the next couple of months.

However, the outlet also adds that he isn't the only Leicester player who is attracting interest, so the Foxes could potentially sell others.

Leicester boss Maresca is confident that key striker Vardy will extend his stay at the King Power beyond the end of the season, speaking to Leicestershire Live.

With the player's contract expiring this summer, there was speculation about the 37-year-old's future, but it doesn't look as though Vardy will be going anywhere.

Maresca said on Monday night: "Not yet (we didn’t discuss the contract) because the target was to finish in the right way. We have a game on Saturday and then we’ll sit, but my feeling is that he’s going to stay.

"This is just my feeling, but if I were to decide…"

Sky Sports believes Vardy will sign a one-year extension.

There was previously uncertainty about Fatawu's future - and that wasn't ideal for the Foxes.

The winger has been heavily involved this term, starting regularly and proving to be a real attacking asset along with the likes of Stephy Mavididi and Vardy.

But Sky Sports have now confirmed that Leicester now have the obligation to buy the player following their promotion.

They believe the clause is only £14.5m, which is a bargain fee considering the fact the Foxes could potentially sell him on for much more in the future.

Forking out that amount isn't helpful in the Foxes' quest to abide by financial rules, but players could be sold between now and the end of June to keep them within the limits.