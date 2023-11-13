Highlights Leicester City has experienced a dip in form after losing to Leeds United and Middlesbrough in recent matches.

Head coach Enzo Maresca expressed frustration at his team's missed chances and praised Sam Greenwood's stunning goal.

Goalkeeper Mads Hermansen believes it is too early to focus on the table and is confident that Leicester can perform well in the remaining games of the season.

Having won 13 of their first 14 matches of the 2023-24 Championship season, Leicester City have experienced something of a wobble in the last week or so.

Welcoming Leeds United to the King Power Stadium on November 3, the Whites managed to defeat the Foxes 1-0, and then on Saturday the league leaders suffered their first loss on the road in the Championship after Middlesbrough ran out 1-0 winners at the Riverside Stadium.

City still top the second tier table, but the gap has closed with Ipswich Town now level on points and Leeds just eight points behind.

Let's take a look at the latest news coming out of Leicester following the weekend's action...

Maresca reacts to Boro defeat

Leicester had plenty of chances to put Middlesbrough away on Saturday afternoon, but in the end they suffered thanks to a wonder goal by Leeds loanee Sam Greenwood, who blasted in from range from a free-kick.

Just moments before, Kelechi Iheanacho hit the post to put Leicester ahead, and head coach Enzo Maresca was left frustrated at the wastefulness of his side.

"I think I have been quite clear, we created many chances and many situations where we should score but when you miss, miss, miss and they score a fantastic goal, that's football," Maresca said, per The Northern Echo.

"It's a moment where you create but don't take your chance and the opposite, they score a fantastic goal. It is what it is.

"To be honest I thought we were in control of the game, created five or six clear chances and many situations where we missed the last pass.

"The players are annoyed because we lost and it's normal to be like that."

Hermansen makes Championship table claim

Even though many have already said Leicester are pretty much nailed on for promotion thanks to their early season form, the gap has well and truly been closed on them by Ipswich at the top.

The gap to third-placed Leeds however remains eight points, but one of Leicester's summer signings, goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, believes that it is foolish to look at the league table at such an early stage of the season when there are plenty of points still to play for.

"There are still so many games left to play, it makes no sense to look at the table right now," Hermansen told BBC Sport.

"Of course we're happy we're top - we're not going to deny that.

"We wanted to have the break with a good feeling but we know what to work and in which direction we need to go.

"We have 30 more games and hopefully we'll be on top then."

Winks criticises flashpoint in Boro defeat

One player who has been an ever-present in league action for Leicester so far this season is Harry Winks, who made the move from Tottenham in the summer to add some international experience to Maresca's ranks.

Winks has been playing in the single pivot position for City, which means at times when the opposition are on the counterattack, he can be left vulnerable to taking one for the team and picking up a yellow card.

And unfortunately, Winks picked up his fifth of the season against Boro this past weekend when adjudged to have fouled Isaiah Jones as Michael Carrick's side looked to attack, meaning he will miss their next match against Watford on November 25.

The midfielder has been critical of referee Oliver Langford though, believing that he did not deserve to be booked for the offence.

"It's frustrating. I mean, I've been on four for quite a while now, so I've been trying not to get another one, but I look back at it, was it a yellow?” Winks said when speaking to Leicester's media team.

"Probably not, but it is what it is.

“We've got a good squad. We've got good players who can step in and still perform at the level and hopefully we can get a result in the next game."

West Brom winger wanted by Foxes

With the transfer window opening in less than two months' time, Leicester were linked with a winger from a rival Championship club this weekend.

According to the Daily Mail, both City and Southampton are keen on West Brom youngster Tom Fellows, who has appeared six times for the Baggies in the Championship off the bench in 2023-24 and is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan in League Two with Crawley Town, but he is very much a part of Carlos Corberan's current plans and his showings have got Leicester watching with intent, even though they have young attackers such as Wanya Marcal and Kasey McAteer.