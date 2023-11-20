For a number of clubs in the Championship, the international break can often be a quiet two-week period as a result of no games being played between November 11th and November 25th.

However, this hasn't necessarily proven to be the case when it comes to Leicester City, such is their links to Everton's recent ten-point deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play's Profit and Sustainability rules, as the Foxes were relegated at the expense of the Toffees on the final day of last season.

With that in mind, Football League World rounds up the latest news surrounding this saga, as well as the other recent stories developing around the King Power Stadium.

What is Leicester City's reported stance in Everton's recent point deduction saga?

On Friday afternoon, the news broke that Everton had been hit with the strongest points deduction in Premier League history after breaching FFP guidelines.

The Merseyside club had recorded a total loss of £124.5m across a three-year period, breaching the maximum allowance by £19.5m. However, reports from The Sun suggest that Sean Dyche's side could be hit with a further punishment should Leeds, Leicester and Burnley be successful in their respective claims.

The Daily Mail also claim that the three clubs could be owed a combined total of £300m, which is said to be the amount of money lost through relegation to the Championship, as they feel strongly aggrieved that the case wasn't dealt with beforehand.

What has been said about this situation?

Current Leicester defender Conor Coady, who featured in 24 Premier League games for Everton last season has been quizzed about the situation given his connections to two of the clubs locked in this legal battle. Whilst the Liverpudlian spoke about his former teammates' standpoint, he isn't aware of the full details.

"Probably like any other player would, that you can't affect it as footballers." Coady told Sky Sports via Leicestershire Live.

"I am still good mates with a few of the boys in the dressing room there and I think they'll be saying the same thing.

"It's hard to say because I don't know the ins and outs of it, to be honest. As a footballer, you don't really look what's going on at clubs upstairs or whatever it is." The defender added.

However, former Crystal Palace chairman and current pundit Simon Jordan believes that Leicester's claim may not be successful, and this situation has more implications on Chelsea and Manchester City.

"I also can't see those clubs lining up to sue Everton getting very far.

"Manchester City and Chelsea might be a little worried though. Some might question whether such a punishment could be handed down to one of the Premier League's powerhouses but I don't see how it can't not be now." Jordan wrote on his Daily Mail column.

"These are the sort of players...." - Sunderland man makes claim on Foxes defender

One man who Leicester fans would have been wary of in recent weeks is Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, who currently sits joint-second in the Championship golden boot race, with 9 goals from 16 games.

However, the dynamic Black Cats man was quick to namedrop Leicester's James Justin as one of the toughest opponents he's faced so far this season, when Leicester defeated Tony Mowbray's side on October 24th, with the aforementioned defender grabbing the winner after 12 minutes.

"He (Kyle Walker-Peters) is a very intelligent right back, in terms of positioning and he was very good on the ball. Same with James Justin at Leicester – knew when to get forward and hold the position.

“These are the sort of players you want to be coming up against and challenging yourself against to see how you fair up and I think I did alright in both games.

“There are a lot of tough defenders in this league, teams are well organised and set up and a lot of the time. Especially for me, I’ve noticed that I’m getting double marked and that affects my game in a way that I can’t express myself as much as I want to, but also leaves space for other people to flourish.” Clarke finished.

Duo impress on international duty

In brighter news, Foxes fans will be pleased that the duo of Wout Faes and Kelechi Iheanacho impressed for their respective countries of Belgium and Nigeria over the weekend.

Faes had registered one goal for the Foxes so far this season against Blackburn, and got his second goal contribution of the campaign for the Red Devils, as the already qualified outfit put five past Azerbaijan on Sunday, with the centre-back assisting Romelu Lukaku's fourth goal of the encounter, as they went on to win 5-0.

Iheanacho hasn't scored in his last four games for the Foxes but was on the scoresheet for Nigeria as the Super Eagles claimed a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, with the forward equalising after 67 minutes.

What next for Leicester City?

League leaders Leicester return to action after two straight defeats on Saturday afternoon, as Valerian Ismael's Watford travel to the East Midlands.