Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is arguably Leicester City's most valuable financial asset following the departures of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison last summer, and the Foxes could need to raise significant funds before the end of June.

The midfielder has already proved how vital he is to Leicester’s promotion push this year with his performances dazzling so far in the Championship, where his overall goal contributions have underlined his quality. If Leicester were to find themselves in the promotion picture, then their best midfielder was always going to be pivotal to that.

The 25-year-old is a player who is surprisingly gracing the Championship this term, with many expecting him to have gained a move back to the top-flight over the summer. That's quite clearly Leicester's gain, though. The midfielder is guaranteed to dominate games this term under Enzo Maresca.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall transfer latest

However, given Leicester's financial position, paired with Dewsbury-Hall's form, there were always likely to be suitors in the league above, and Manchester United are the latest side who are set to join the race to sign him this summer.

According to 90min, the Premier League side are exploring the possibility of a deal with Leicester City for the midfielder. Dewsbury-Hall has also previously been linked with the likes of Brighton and Liverpool.

The midfielder has contributed an impressive 10 goals and 13 assists in 41 games in all competitions for the side as they fight the likes of Leeds United and Ipswich Town for a top two spot in the table, and it was no surprise to see Premier League interest in the January window.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands March 28th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 42 82 2 Leicester City 37 41 82 3 Ipswich Town 38 31 81 4 Southampton 36 26 73

Carlton Palmer: Leicester need £40m price-tag on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Ex-England international, Carlton Palmer, is urging the club to place a large price tag on his shoulders, whilst believing promotion would give Leicester greater security regarding Dewsbury-Hall's future.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Manchester United have apparently joined the race for Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

"Leicester should move swiftly to put a £40 million price tag on him, as he's been integral to to their season this season so far, with the club looking to get back to the Premier League.

"The 25-year-old is playing for his hometown club and has recently come out and said he's in no rush to leave, which is great news for the manager, and his plan has always been to see Leicester promoted back to the Premier League.

"His contract doesn't run out until the summer of 2027, so Leicester are in the driving seat, where transfers are concerned for the player.

"Leicester will be hoping they can get promoted and they can fend off prospective buyers and keep a very important player at the football club."

Dewsbury-Hall's value to Leicester

The midfielder is surely in the running for the Leicester Player of the Year award, as well as the Championship's overall award, given the consistency and quality of his performances, as well as his availability.

He will be playing Premier League football next season, one way or another. However, even promotion would not guarantee his future at the King Power, given the club's financial position, which could force them to sell key players.

£40 million is a reasonable starting point for the Foxes, and one that would give the club breathing room in terms of complying with Profit and Sustainability regulations, should a side like Manchester United or Brighton pull the trigger.