Highlights Leicester City must prepare for the summer transfer window strategically due to financial limitations and potential player sales.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's value has risen, attracting interest from other clubs, making him a potential high-value sale for Leicester City.

Dewsbury-Hall's emotional connection to the club may complicate potential transfer discussions, creating an awkward situation for the club.

Leicester City can ramp up their preparations for the summer transfer window after promotion was confirmed last week.

And with the Foxes also sealing the Championship title since then, the club can enjoy a party atmosphere on the final day of the season before they start making moves in the transfer market.

With their financial situation in mind, Enzo Maresca may be forced to utilise the loan and free-agent markets a lot to build his team for the Premier League, something that won't be an easy task.

However, if they can prepare well for the summer and move quickly for certain targets, they could be fairly successful during the upcoming window.

Keeping certain players may also be vitally important for them, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall perhaps their most important player during the 2023/24 campaign.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's 2023/24 campaign at Leicester City (As of May 3rd, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 49 Goals 12 Assists 15

Popping up at vital times, including on the opening day of the season against Coventry City, the Foxes wouldn't have secured automatic promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's stance on Leicester City future

In a potential boost for the Foxes, Dewsbury-Hall doesn't seem to be pushing for a move away.

He told Owynn Palmer-Atkin: "I’ve been at this club since I was 8 years old… I’ve got no intention of leaving."

There are a number of reasons why it's no surprise that the midfielder has taken this stance.

Related Leicester City: James Maddison and Wes Morgan react to Dewsbury-Hall exploits Wes Morgan and James Maddison reacted as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall reflected on Leicester City's promotion with an Instagram post.

Firstly, the Foxes have won promotion and he's likely to get plenty of game time in the top flight next season, so there's no need for him to try and force a move.

And secondly, the player clearly has a special connection with the club, having been born fairly locally and spending nearly two decades with the Midlands club.

Uncertain situation has arisen amid Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall speculation

It has been revealed that Leicester lost a whopping £89.7m during the 2022/23 campaign - and that could mean that player sales are required during the summer window to avoid further financial rule breaches.

This has taken their losses over a three-year period to more than £215m - and that is concerning considering they are only permitted to lose £105m over three years in the top tier.

Last summer, James Maddison (£40m), Harvey Barnes (£39m) and Timothy Castagne (£13.5m) were all sold, but big fees were spent to bring players in too, with Abdul Fatawu joining permanently for £14.5m.

And Leicester are likely to have forked out on big wages this term, despite the fact their revenue has probably decreased following their relegation, so a big sale or two could be needed before the end of June to remain within financial limits.

Some fringe players, including Harry Souttar, could potentially be sold, but they haven't won a huge amount of game time this term and that could limit bids for them.

But Dewsbury-Hall has been one of the first names on the teamsheet and has attracted plenty of interest in recent months, with Tottenham just one team that have been linked with a move for him.

Because of the volume of interest in him, the game time he's had this season, the number of goals and assists he has recorded and the fact he still has more than three years left on his contract, the midfielder is a player Leicester could sell for a high fee.

And his potential sale could allow the Foxes to remain within financial rules, possibly persuading the club to try and force a sale.

Dewsbury-Hall doesn't seem to be keen to leave though, so that could create a very awkward situation at the King Power Stadium.

If they try and force him out with little success, that could even affect Dewsbury-Hall's performance levels during the 2024/25 campaign, the last thing Maresca's side need in their quest to remain afloat in the top flight.

This is why it will be difficult for Leicester when deciding what they should do with the midfielder. Things could get especially difficult if they receive a big offer, so this is a potential saga to keep an eye on.

Leicester won't want this saga to go on for too long because it would be an unwanted distraction, but a long saga could be unavoidable.