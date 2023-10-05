Highlights Leicester City has had a strong start to the Championship campaign, winning nine of their ten matches and holding a seven-point lead in the promotion places.

Leicester City have taken to the 2023/24 Championship campaign like a duck to water.

Some teams are prone to facing initial teething problems following relegation from the Premier League to the Championship - both Leeds United and Southampton haven’t had it smoothly - but the Foxes have stormed out of the blocks and already look comfortable title-favourites.

Despite enduring an inevitable fallout in terms of personnel that entailed the departures of key assets such as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, they’ve undertaken a successful rebuild under the tuition of Enzo Maresca and now feel in a much better place than they were amid all the instability from last term.

It’s all coming together.

At the time of writing, they’ve won nine of their opening ten encounters and already possess a staggering seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, meaning that they’ve very much set the pace and are the team to topple at this stage.

They’re top of the league and that doesn’t look like changing anytime soon, especially after Wednesday night’s emphatic 3-0 victory over third-placed Preston North End.

Leicester City defeat Preston North End

It was yet another reminder of Leicester’s dominant quality.

Preston themselves have enjoyed a strong start to the season, though they were powerless to prevent the onslaught that Leicester are becoming so accustomed to brandishing.

The Foxes have an unforgiving knack of hitting teams at certain stages in the match, and all three of their goals came within the final half-hour as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s brace alongside a Kelechi Iheanacho strike secured all three points in style.

Dewsbury-Hall has been a regular on the scoresheet this term, but his set of goals will come as even less of a surprise to summer signing Tom Cannon.

The striker predicted him to score twice and he’s now taken to social media to respond to the prediction…

What has Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall revealed about Tom Cannon?

Speaking on his official Instagram page after the match, Dewsbury-Hall relayed Cannon's prediction by writing: “‘I fancy you the score 2 today!’

“Think you have another career path fella.”

Given that Cannon is expected to remain sidelined for quite some time owing to a back injury, he’ll have plenty of time to continue making such predictions….

How has Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall performed for Leicester City this season?

The gifted midfielder has been a cut above in the Championship thus far, with new dimensions of his game coming up trumps.

Following the departure of the aforementioned Maddison, he’s been tasked with taking up a more advanced midfield role in the side and it’s something that he’s done admirably by scoring five goals and returning a further three assists in ten outings.

It’s already his highest goal tally in a single season, and there’s little to suggest that the strikes will dry up anytime soon as he’s scored three goals from his last two affairs.

Leicester could’ve gone out and splashed the cash on a new attacking midfielder, but Maresca evidently envisaged something in Dewsbury-Hall and it’s fair to say that he’s been vindicated.

He’ll play a huge, huge part for the remainder of the campaign.