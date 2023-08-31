Highlights Kelechi Iheanacho is willing to run down his contract with Leicester City and leave as a free agent, giving him control over his future.

Wolves and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Iheanacho before the transfer window closes, but financial constraints may hinder the deal.

Leicester City is open to selling Iheanacho for £15 million and will look to find a replacement if he and Patson Daka leave.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s stance regarding his Leicester City future has been revealed.

The Nigerian has been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer, which could now come to a head before Friday night’s 11pm deadline.

According to Football Insider, the forward is happy to run down his contract with the Foxes, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

This would allow him to depart the King Power Stadium as a free agent, giving him full control over his future.

That could mean the 26-year-old will stay with Enzo Maresca’s side in the Championship, as the team aims to compete for promotion back to the Premier League.

Who is interested in Kelechi Iheancho?

There are multiple top flight clubs that are keen to sign the striker before the window shuts this week.

Football Insider has claimed that Wolves and Crystal Palace are both keeping tabs on the player.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are also interested in his services, though it is unclear which ones.

Leicester are holding out for up to £15 million for the Nigerian international, who joined the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2017.

Wolves’ financial position has seen them unable to match that figure, with Gary O’Neill keen to sign the player.

However, the impending sale of Matheus Nunes may allow them to make a sizable offer to the Foxes.

Meanwhile, Palace are weighing up a number of forward options as Roy Hodgson looks to bolster his attacking options for the season ahead.

Iheanacho has featured in all four of Leicester’s league games so far this season, contributing one assist.

What is Leicester City’s stance regarding Kelechi Iheanahco?

Given the player can walk away for nothing in a years’ time, Leicester appear open to a sale.

A £15 million asking price has been set, with Patson Daka’s future also up in the air.

It is understood that Leicester will go back into the transfer market to find a replacement if both players depart this week.

Otherwise, the Championship side are looking to strengthen their options out wide before the window closes.

Leicester have seen a number of high profile players leave this summer, including Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

Maresca’s side have made a positive start to life in the second tier, winning all four of their opening league fixtures.

Next up for the Foxes is the visit of Hull City to the King Power on Saturday, but it remains to be seen if Iheanacho will still be a Leicester player by then.

Should Leicester City cash-in on Kelechi Iheanacho?

If no contract renewal for Iheanacho is close then it makes a lot of sense for Leicester to cash-in on the player before the window closes.

Losing him as a free agent in 2024 would be quite a blow given the club’s financial position.

As long as they are confident that a replacement can be found, then it is worth their time cashing in at that £15 million mark.

Perhaps the sale of Nunes to Man City will now see Wolves move forward with their interest in the former City striker.