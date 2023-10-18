Leicester City have made a phenomenal start to proceedings in the Sky Bet Championship.

Ten wins from their opening eleven league matches has them right at the top of the second tier tree at the moment, and they are going to take some stopping.

Indeed, they really do look a level above the rest of the division right now, and with the squad they have got at their disposal you would expect them to get the job done this year and seal promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Certainly, some of the players they have available to them are incredible in terms of the second tier, and here we're comparing two of them - Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka.

Of course, one of them is playing regularly whilst one of them is struggling to get into the side after a summer fiasco, but we can still compare last year's stats to paint a picture in this head to head...

Kelechi Iheanacho v Patson Daka: Goals

Goals are obviously what strikers are judged on and so it makes sense to start with this particular vertical when talking about the two.

Last season, Daka scored four goals in 30 appearances for the Foxes in the Premier League, whilst Iheanacho hit five goals in 28 appearances in the top flight - as per Transfermarkt.

The latter has the better strike-rate here, then, with him also scoring four goals so far this season in the Championship - though Daka, of course, has barely featured this campaign.

Iheanacho also scored three goals in last year's FA Cup, whilst Daka scored none.

Kelechi Iheanacho v Patson Daka: Assists

As mentioned, goals are the key metric for strikers but assists are also important as they highlight how involved a player is in the build-up to goals, and again it is Iheanacho that has the edge here.

We're looking at the stats from last year once more, as per Transfermarkt, and the former Manchester City man Iheanacho has five assists to his name, whilst Daka mustered four last year in the Premier League.

Neither forward registered an assist in other competitions last season, and so it is Iheanacho who wins here.

Kelechi Iheanacho v Patson Daka: Appearances

Finally, we're looking at appearances and how available each forward was last season, with Daka having the upper hand here.

As already mentioned, Daka featured in 30 Premier League games last year, whilst Iheanacho played in a couple fewer, with him totting up 28 top flight appearances as the Foxes eventually succumbed to relegation.

Overall, though, there's just one appearance in it with Daka notching 36 appearances last season in all competitions compared to Iheanacho's 35.

This season things have obviously changed, though, with Iheanacho proving a regular part of the side as Leicester look to earn promotion straight back to the Premier League, whilst Daka finds himself struggling to get into the side.

The fiasco over his future in the summer has clearly had an impact to run into this season, and it remains to be seen if he can force his way back in.