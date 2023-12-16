Highlights Leicester City are monitoring Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

The Foxes may not need to strengthen their midfield department, but midfielder O'Riley would be an excellent signing.

Newcastle United and West Ham are also interested in O'Riley.

Leicester City are currently monitoring Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, according to TEAMtalk.

The Foxes are currently preparing for the January transfer window - and they may need to brace themselves for bids for some of their key players - with some of their first-teamers' contracts expiring in the summer.

With this in mind, some big decisions will need to be taken on some of their current players.

At the moment, it doesn't look as though they will need to strengthen a huge amount, with Patson Daka's recent goals and performances suggesting that he isn't focusing on forcing an exit.

And therefore, the Midlands outfit may not need to strengthen their forward department, even if Kelechi Iheanacho departs.

They aren't expected to do much during the January window and that isn't a surprise - but they may have a decent amount to spend considering how much they generated through player sales during the summer.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

O'Riley seems to be one target though, having previously been linked with him back in June.

This term, he has registered nine goals and eight assists in 23 competitive appearances, which is an exceptional record and one that he will be looking to build on in the coming weeks.

Leicester City face competition for Matt O'Riley

They face competition from two other sides at the moment, it seems.

Newcastle United are believed to be in the mix for him - and a move to St James' Park could be attractive for O'Riley considering the Magpies are heading in a very promising direction.

West Ham are also thought to be keen on the 23-year-old - and they could be helped in their potential quest to sign him by the money they made from Declan Rice's exit.

Matt O'Riley would be an excellent signing for Leicester City

O'Riley could be an excellent signing if he comes in.

They are threatening out wide with Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu able to be real assets out wide, with one of Jamie Vardy, Daka or Iheanacho playing down the middle.

O'Riley could fit in behind the main striker, although it remains to be seen who will drop out with Kieran Dewsbury-Hall, Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks and others able to operate in central midfield.

The Celtic man would be a worthwhile signing considering how much of a threat he could be in the final third though - and he could end up being an excellent long-term replacement for James Maddison.

Proving himself at a domestic and European level already, Leicester must snap him up if they can, although they may need to wait until the summer when they could be in the Premier League.