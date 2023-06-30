Leicester City are considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Casadei already has EFL experience under his belt, with the youngster joining Reading on loan for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign and establishing himself as one of the Royals' better performers.

That wasn't exactly a difficult task, but he still shone in a struggling team and put himself in the shop window with some excellent displays for the Berkshire outfit.

He has enhanced his chances of earning another loan exit since the end of his spell at Ruben Selles' side, with the Blues' man shining for Italy at the U20 World Cup.

Winning both the Player of the Tournament and Golden Boot awards, he stood out and that's a real achievement considering the number of gifted players who participated in the tournament in Argentina.

What is Cesare Casadei's situation at Chelsea?

Mateo Kovacic, Tiemoue Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante may have left the club and more midfielders could potentially. Carney Chukwuemeka may benefit from going out on loan, Mason Mount has been linked with a move away and Ruben Loftus-Cheek is on the verge of departing Stamford Bridge.

That could potentially give Casadei the opportunity to shine in the English capital - but it would be difficult to see the Blues not bring in a few midfielders during the summer window.

If they do, that will push the 20-year-old down the pecking order again and that isn't ideal for the Italian who needs to be playing regularly to ensure his development isn't disrupted.

With this, a loan exit for the ex-Reading loanee could be ideal, although it's unclear whether the Premier League giants would be willing to sanction a temporary exit now or not.

Would Cesare Casadei be a good signing for Leicester City?

The likes of Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy and James Maddison have already left the club and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Denis Praet and Hamza Choudhury follow them, so they could need a couple of midfielders during the summer transfer window.

Casadei wasn't exactly a world-beater at Reading - but he showed composure and adapted reasonably well to life in the EFL - so there's a chance he could be a real asset under Enzo Maresca.

He's certainly a gifted player and someone who has plenty of time to improve, so this would be a reasonably low-risk signing if they were able to sign him on loan.

Unfortunately for the Foxes, it would be difficult to see a permanent switch happening because his performances at the U20 World Cup would have impressed his current club, who will want to see him thrive in the English capital in the future.

But if a cheap loan deal can be negotiated, Leicester should definitely be looking to get an agreement over the line.