Leicester City have taken an interest in Matt O'Riley, according to TEAMtalk.

The Celtic midfielder has done extremely well this term, both domestically and in the Champions League, registering nine goals and eight assists in 24 competitive appearances.

Leicester were interested in him before the start of the season though, and considering his 2023/24 record, it comes as no surprise that the Foxes have continued to keep tabs on him.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Having spent plenty of money on additions during the summer, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Foxes didn't do much next month.

But an approach for O'Riley could potentially be on the cards.

Other clubs in the race for Matt O'Riley

Newcastle United are believed to be in the mix for him.

You would expect the Magpies' owners to back Eddie Howe and bring the midfielder in if he's a top target at St James' Park.

They aren't alone in their quest to recruit him though, with Enzo Maresca's side and the Magpies' Premier League rivals West Ham United listed as other interested teams.

With two top-tier teams taking an interest, that could leave Leicester with a lot of work to do in their potential quest to sign the 23-year-old.

Matt O'Riley to Leicester City: "Ideal James Maddison replacement"

With a January transfer deal potentially on the horizon, two Football League World writers have given their verdict on whether O'Riley would be a good addition at the King Power Stadium.

Adam Jones

Looking at his goals and assists record, he seems like the ideal James Maddison replacement.

Although the Foxes already have plenty of attacking threats at their disposal, including Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka, Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu, there are question marks over some of these players' futures.

And O'Riley would be a real asset in the final third through the middle, with his contributions potentially helping to get Leicester over the line as they look to seal a top-flight return at the first time of asking.

Not only would he be a good addition in the Championship, but you would also back him to cope in the top tier and that's ideal for Leicester.

And at 23, he will only get better.

Chris Gallagher

This would be an incredible signing for Leicester City.

O'Riley is a brilliant footballer, and whilst it's been a mixed season for Celtic by their usual high standards, he is one of only a few players who has improved under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers.

In truth, you would expect more established clubs in the Premier League to be keeping tabs on O'Riley, so if the Foxes could convince him to move to the King Power Stadium it would be a major coup.

In terms of his style, the midfielder would suit Enzo Maresca's philosophy, so it's one that they should be looking to do if it's at all possible.

A January deal looks unlikely, but if Leicester can pull it off it would be a real statement signing.