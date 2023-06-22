It is set to be a vitally important summer for Leicester City as they prepare for their Championship return after what was a rather successful stint in the Premier League.

The Foxes are set to wave goodbye to a number of integral first-teamers who will be pushing to remain in one of Europe's top divisions, whilst there are several players who Leicester will be pushing hard to keep.

On the flip side of the coin, the club's recruitment team will be working tirelessly to replace the quality they are expected to lose during this summer window.

Which Wolves player are Leicester City keen on signing?

As detailed in a report from TEAMtalk, the Foxes are keen on Wolves full-back Ryan Giles, who is just off the back of a fantastic loan spell with Middlesbrough last time out.

The Premier League club could be tempted into selling the 23-year-old this summer, with there being a need to balance the books at Molineux somewhat, whilst there is already healthy competition on the left-side of the pitch.

Giles is contracted to the Midlands club until 2025, meaning that the Premier League team may choose to be intially ambitious when it comes to their valaution of the left-sided player.

The report claims that new Foxes boss Enzo Maresca is well aware of Giles and that the former Manchester City coach is prepared for what could be a complete rebuild at the King Power Stadium this summer.

Giles is not the only Wolves defender that is reportedly on Maresca's list, with another TEAMtalk report claiming that the Foxes are also after central defender Conor Coady.

Will Leicester City face competition in their pursuit of Wolves full-back Ryan Giles?

Giles is undoubtedly a player that will feature on the lists of lots of clubs during this summer transfer window, and you would imagine that there could be a couple of Premier League clubs who will be keeping tabs on his situation.

The report from TEAMtalk claims that Giles' most recent temporary employers, Middlesbrough, remain keen on bringing the 23-year-old to the Riverside, however, it is unknown if Boro will be willing to go anywhere near Wolves' asking price.

Given the need to balance books at Wolves, it is unliekly that they will give in at the first sign of an offer and will likely look to generate as big of a fee that they possibly can.