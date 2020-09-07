Leicester City join Leeds, Aston Villa and West Brom in EFL player transfer chase

Leicester City are the latest club to join the long list of Premier League sides eyeing up Brentford left-back Rico Henry, as per the Daily Express via Leicestershire Live.

Brighton, Leeds, Aston Villa and West Brom are among a cluster of clubs alongside the Foxes keen on the 23-year-old, with it reported that the player has a £7m price-tag on his head.

The defender was one of Brentford’s shining lights last season with the player becoming an ever-present figure in Thomas Frank’s side as they reached the Championship play-off final.

Henry made 51 appearances in all competitions for the Bees last term, and is now being courted by several top-flight clubs with Henry’s teammates, Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbeumo also attracting serious interest.

Henry showcased his versatility on Sunday as he featured at right-back for the Bees in their Carabao Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Of course, Leicester recently offloaded left-back Ben Chilwell to Chelsea for £50m but subsequently signed Timothy Castagne from Atalanta as his replacement – so the need for a new left-back is not necessarily an urgent one.

The verdict

It’s hardly surprising to see so many top-flight clubs eye up Rico Henry, especially after his phenomenal 2019/20 campaign for the Bees.

Henry is adept both defensively and offensively and offers a real threat down the left flank, and could be an asset for several of the linked sides.

The touted £7m price-tag for Henry seems low for me and ultimately I cannot see Brentford offloading him for anything below £10m.