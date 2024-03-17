Leicester City are extremely interested in signing Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon, the Foxes are said to be interested in signing the teenage midfielder no matter what division they are in next season.

Leicester are embroiled in a promotion battle in the Championship, but they are no longer in an unassailable lead at the top of the division with Leeds United and Ipswich Town hot on their tails.

Nixon goes on to say that Crystal Palace and Italian Serie A side Atalanta are also still in the mix for James following their January transfer window interest, but it is claimed that Leicester could have a ‘real chance of success’ in signing the Wales international - especially if they do achieve promotion.

Who is Jordan James?

James is a 19-year-old central midfielder, who has been at Birmingham throughout his whole professional career so far.

Despite being just a teenager, James has already made nearly 100 appearances for the Blues, and is also a full Wales international, having amassed eight caps already for his national side.

He has once again been called up for the upcoming international fixtures, where Cymru will be looking to achieve qualification to this summer’s European Championships through the play-offs.

So far this season, James has played in 36 of Birmingham’s 38 league games and has scored eight goals - making him their second-highest top scorer so far.

Jordan James' 23/24 stats (league only, as of 17/03/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 36 Minutes 1985 Goal contributions 8 Pass accuracy 76.4% Long ball accuracy 48.4% Chances created per 90 0.86 Dribble success rate 52.8% Touches per 90 45.3 Tackles won % 59.6% Duels won % 52.9% Aerial duels won % 51.5%

James was under intense speculation in regards to departing St. Andrew’s in the January transfer window, with Serie A outfit Atalanta having numerous bids rejected.

Palace also had bids knocked back too which included a loan back to the Midlands, with both clubs failing to meet Birmingham’s valuation.

Profit & sustainability rules may dictate whether or not Birmingham have to cash in on James this summer, but they may be in a better position to resist some bids.

But with James' age and form, it is likely that Birmingham can look to get a much higher fee for the midfielder than the bids they were receiving in January - Atalanta saw an offer of £4.5 million rejected.

James has a contract until the end of next season, but the club have the option to trigger a year’s extension, so they are firmly in the driving seat for negotiations as he is essentially under contract until 2026.

Would Jordan James be a good addition for Leicester City?

It is hard to know how well James would fit in, due to the fact we do not know what league Leicester will be in for definite.

But it is more than likely that the Foxes will be in the Premier League - if so, it is a move that James would deserve.

The Foxes are looking fairly light in central midfield ahead of next season, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harry Winks and Hamza Choudhury their only options.

Wilfred Ndidi and Dennis Praet’s contracts are set to expire at the end of the season and are likely to move on due to their high wages, although that is not a given yet.

It remains to be seen how much Leicester will be able to spend, with the EFL stating that they could break FFP rules by the end of the season - which could see them start next season with a points deduction.

James would deserve the step up to the Premier League regardless and would be an exciting signing for the Foxes.