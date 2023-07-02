Leicester City have made a strong start to the summer transfer window, welcoming Harry Winks and Conor Coady to the King Power Stadium ahead of the club's Championship return.

The Foxes are now under the stewardship of former Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca and they will be preparing for a second tier campaign where expectations will naturally be high.

Moving quickly to secure deals for Winks and Coady, the latest suggestion is that Maresca will be looking to benefit from his strong relationship with those at the Etihad to try and welcome a Man City starlet.

Which Man City starlet is Enzo Maresca keen on signing at Leicester City?

As detailed in a report from The Sun, Leicester are keen on a move on young Man City goalkeeper James Trafford, who is currently out on international duty with England during their U21 Euros campaign.

The report states that the exciting shot-stopper, who has really impressed during a couple of loan spells at Bolton Wanderers in League One, is set to go out on loan again next season.

However, it is unknown at this stage if the Foxes are looking to strike a loan agreement, or if they are prepared to test the Premier League champions with a permanent bid as the latest instalment of the transfer window heats up.

Who else is interested in Man City starlet and Leicester City target James Trafford?

The impressive young goalkeeper is also of interest at Middlesbrough, as revealed last week by journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon channel, who like the Foxes, will be striving to secure automatic promotion during this upcoming second tier campaign.

Boro struck a loan agreement with City last season for Zack Steffen, who enjoyed a positive campaign inbetween the sticks under Michael Carrick's stewardship.

However, there is Premier League interest in Trafford, with another manager who has strong Man City connections in Vincent Kompany is wanting Trafford for his Burnley side.

According to a report from Football Insider about a week ago, the Clarets are considering a permanent swoop for Trafford, although the 20-year-old is valued between £15-20 million.

Nixon's report also reveals that Sheffield United are admirers of Trafford, however, completing a permanent deal for him would prove tricky given the club's current financial situation as they head for the Premier League.