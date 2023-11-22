Highlights Ben Brereton Diaz shouldn't be seen as competition for Jamie Vardy or a replacement for Kelechi Iheanacho.

Brereton Diaz's recent form at Villareal hasn't been as impressive as his performances at Blackburn.

The signing of Brereton Diaz would be a big one for Leicester, but they shouldn't prioritize him as a new "number nine" because his best performances have come as a left-sided winger.

Ben Brereton Diaz has been linked with a loan move to Leicester City in recent weeks but he should not be viewed as competition for Jamie Vardy or a replacement for Kelechi Iheanacho.

Indeed, if it's another number nine that Enzo Maresca wants then he should look elsewhere.

Ben Brereton Diaz at Villareal in 2023/24

The 24-year-old joined Villareal in the summer from Blackburn but hasn't quite hit the ground running since moving to the Estadi De La Ceramica.

The Chilean international has only started four of his 12 appearances for the club, and is yet to score or assist in his new colours, sparking rumours of a loan move away from the club in search of game time.

His recent form has been the polar opposite of his spectacular performances in a Rovers shirt that earned him a move to Spain. 47 goals in 177 appearances during his spell at Ewood Park illustrates his incredible impact during his time at Ewood Park.

Not a number nine

The Foxes know that Brereton Diaz is more than capable of performing in the Championship.

Being able to play off the left-hand side or as a centre-forward, his versatility makes him a valuable asset to any manager and he could be a scary prospect for Championship defenders if he ends up working under Maresca.

That being said, although the signing of Brereton Diaz would be a big one for Leicester, the club shouldn't be prioritising him as a new 'number nine' given that his best performances have come as a left-sided winger.

This comes after suggestions that the Foxes should be in the market for a new striker, given the situation concerning their current forward options.

With Foxes legend Jamie Vardy hitting the twilight years of his career, it would be wise for the club to start assessing their options ahead of the January transfer window.

The 36-year-old has still found the net four times for Leicester this season but is beginning to feature a lot less than he used to as the Foxes hunt for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Like Vardy, his current competition for the starting place, Iheanacho, has also featured 16 times for the Foxes this season, with both men starting eight games, but only featuring for nine minutes at the same time so far.

The Nigerian international's contract is set to expire next summer, and although the club would like him to re-sign, they will need to be prepared if the striker does opt to leave the King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho is attracting interest from a host of top clubs, including Fenerbache, so the Foxes may even be inclined to cash in on their forward in January, in order to cut any losses.

Were they to do so, it would be a mistake to bring in Brereton Diaz as a like-for-like replacement.

That said, with the potential signing of the Chilean and another striker in January, the Foxes would look an even scarier prospect than they already do at the minute.

Maresca's side currently sit top of the Championship, eight points ahead of third-placed Leeds United, after an incredible start to their first season in the second tier since 2014.