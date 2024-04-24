Highlights Vardy's contract talks with Leicester City are on hold until Premier League promotion is secured.

Financial issues could complicate negotiations, with Vardy’s continued presence crucial for the club’s success.

Vardy's iconic status and on-field contributions make extending his stay at Leicester a priority.

Leicester City are planning contract talks with Jamie Vardy once Premier League promotion is secured.

According to The Athletic, the Foxes are hoping to discuss new terms with the striker, but only once a top flight place is earned.

Vardy is currently out of contract at the end of the campaign, and could walk away from the club for nothing if no agreement is reached.

The striker has been with the Championship leaders since 2012, and is one of the club’s most iconic figures.

He has earned legend status during his time at the King Power Stadium during his 12-year stint, and could extend his stay further if they make their first division return.

Jamie Vardy’s contract latest

Vardy has been an important part of Enzo Maresca’s side this season, with the former England international contributing 16 goals and two assists from 33 league appearances (all stats from Fbref).

It is understood that Vardy is not keen on retiring, and that his preference is to remain with the Foxes beyond this campaign.

The club’s financial issues could prove a stumbling block in finding an agreement, especially if they fail to win a place back in the Premier League.

A 5-0 win over Southampton on Tuesday night saw Maresca’s team take a big step towards earning a top two spot, with the Leicestershire outfit now needing just three points from their final two games to confirm their promotion.

Jamie Vardy's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.67 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.61 Shots 2.61 Assists 0.11 Expected assists (xAG) 0.13 npxG + xAG 0.73 Shot-creating actions 2.06

Leicester have been placed under a registration ban by the EFL due to their alleged financial breaches.

Sanctions from the Premier League are expected should they earn a place back in the top flight, but promotion should also allow them to register players again.

Vardy is one of six players out of contract at the end of the campaign, with Jannik Vestergaard, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Marc Albrighton and Dennis Praet also having deals that are set to expire in June.

Leicester’s promotion hopes

Leicester will face Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers in their final two games of the season, where one win will be enough to secure a top two spot.

A hat-trick from Abdul Fatawu, as well as goals from Ndidi and Vardy, on Tuesday night sealed an important win over the Saints.

The gap to second place Leeds United is now four points, meaning three points will be enough to ensure they cannot be caught regardless of what their rivals do. Leicester will also be promoted if QPR beat Leeds on Friday night.

Vardy’s 79th minute strike against Saints was his 16th league goal of the term.

Vardy contract is a no-brainer for Leicester

Leicester do have a lot of financial issues to deal with, but promotion should ease some of the burden on their books.

Keeping Vardy in the dressing room for a Premier League return will be essential given the vast experience he has at the top level.

This year has also shown he can still contribute on the pitch, having been key to their battle for a top two spot.

Vardy is a club legend and a fan favourite, so retaining him beyond this campaign is a must for Leicester.