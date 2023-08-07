James Maddison has issued a public message to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall following his two goal salvo against Coventry City.

The Foxes came from behind to snatch a late 2-1 victory in their opening clash of the season on Sunday.

It was a brace from Dewsbury-Hall that sealed all three points at the King Power Stadium for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Kyle McFadzean had put the Sky Blues ahead at the start of the second half with a header from a Gustavo Hamer corner.

But goals in the 77th and 87th minute from the midfielder turned things around for the hosts to get the team’s campaign off to a winning start.

What message did James Maddison send to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall?

Dewsbury-Hall posted a message on social media celebrating his role in the side’s big win.

This had to him receiving a reply from his former teammate Maddison, who is now currently preparing for the upcoming Premier League season with Tottenham Hotspur.

“Brilliant brother,” wrote the playmaker, via Instagram.

Maddison and Dewsbury-Hall were teammates together at Leicester for the last few years, following the 24-year-old’s breakthrough into the first team squad.

Dewsbury-Hall came through the academy at Leicester, earning his chance to play regularly in the first team squad in the 2021-22 campaign.

The pair featured consistently in the team together last year as the club suffered relegation to the Championship.

Dewsbury-Hall has ensured that Maresca’s time in charge of the team has gotten off to a positive start, taking on a more significant role in the squad following Maddison’s departure.

A protracted transfer saga eventually saw the England international make the switch to Spurs in a deal worth a reported £40 million.

With the top flight season set to get underway this weekend, Maddison will likely feature in Ange Postecoglou’s side for the first time against Brentford on Sunday.

What is the latest surrounding Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall?

Dewsbury-Hall’s brace comes off the back of speculation surrounding his own future.

Liverpool have been linked with a potential deal to sign the midfielder this summer, with Jurgen Klopp keen to bolster his options in that area of his team.

The Reds have been linked with a number of potential options following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Meanwhile, Leicester return to action midweek with a clash against Burton Albion in the first round of this season’s edition of the EFL Cup.

Will Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall remain at Leicester City?

Dewsbury-Hall proved on Sunday that he could be a key figure in bringing Leicesster back to the Premier League at the first attempt this year.

Coventry looked to have the better of the game before his two goals turned things around in the final 15 minutes.

Leicester have already lost a number of key players this summer, so it remains to be seen whether they will accept a deal to sell Dewsbury-Hall as well.

These two goals have certainly raised his stock amid this transfer speculation, but no concrete offers have arrived just yet.

With just three weeks left in the window, time is running out for any kind of transfer deal to be completed.