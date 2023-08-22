Enzo Maresca has wasted little time in letting players go at the King Power Stadium and more could leave before the deadline.

The new Leicester boss has blended Premier League experience with promising talent when it has come to recruitment so far this window.

England internationals Harry Winks and Conor Coady come in to bolster the defensive and midfield departments respectively while Stephy Mavididi provides some much-needed quality and depth on the flanks.

Mads Hermansen from Brondby meanwhile creates an interesting dilemma for the number one spot, the Danish goalkeeper brought in as competition to Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen in between the sticks.

Young stars Callum Doyle and Cesare Casadei come in off the back of their first Championship stints last season, the former a mainstay in rivals Coventry City’s play-off final quest.

Ultimately, such players have come in to either improve or replace a growing list of departing stars.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes’ moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United steal the headlines with their commanding fees.

A wealth of experience has also exited the club on free transfers - Youri Tielemans, Caglar Söyüncü, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans and Ayoze Pérez among the names calling time on life in the East Midlands.

Yet there will likely be others joining them in the next two weeks as FLW takes a look at some of the remaining stars which could be making way this summer.

Patson Daka

A player not short of admirers is Zambian international Patson Daka with a move away touted for some time now. Joining from Austrian outfit RB Salzburg in 2021, he has scored nine Premier League goals along with seven assists across the past two seasons as the Foxes were condemned to relegation last term.

According to French outlet L'Equipe, AS Monaco are interested in bringing in the 24-year-old while Arsenal frontman Folarin Balogun is also a reported target. The player is said to be interested in the move and with the likes of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho set to lead the line this season, could pave the way for his exit.

This comes after previous interest closer to home with Everton reportedly interested in the player earlier in the window, according to Alan Nixon. With more than 50 top-flight appearances under his belt, he is no stranger to the demands of the league and could be the second chance he needs by proving himself on Merseyside.

Harry Souttar

Harry Souttar's time at the King Power Stadium has not been smooth-sailing with his first season ending in relegation, where he played just 12 times in the top flight.

Despite his Championship experience - playing more than 60 times for previous club Stoke City - the Australian international finds himself down the pecking order at the Foxes even with several senior centre-backs already departing the club.

A back pairing of Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard has proved to be Maresca's go-to defensive partnership while new recruit Callum Doyle has slotted into the left-hand side of the defence. With Conor Coady set to come into the fold upon his return from injury, game time will only become less likely and could seek a move away nearer the end of the window, either on loan or permanently in search of more regular minutes.