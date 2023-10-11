Highlights Eden Hazard's retirement brings back fond memories for football fans, especially Leicester City fans who remember his goal that secured their first top-flight title in 2015-16.

Eden Hazard's retirement from football has seen memories flood back for football fans across the globe - though not many will hold fonder memories than Leicester City fans.

Hazard, a young Belgian who shone from the moment he made his professional debut, made his mark in football when he scored just 20 goals in 38 league games for Lille in 2011-12, leaving all of European football to chase his signature.

The winners of said race were Chelsea - and Hazard became nothing short of a club legend for the west London club. Two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and two Europa League titles alongside winning the Premier League player of the season in 2014-15.

Only a Champions League was missing from his cabinet before joining Real Madrid, where he finally got his hands on the biggest trophy in club football against Liverpool in May 2022 - alongside La Liga trophies and more.

However, fitness struggles continued to plague the Belgian throughout his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, and earlier this week he decided to call playing time on his career - much to the upset of many. However, with pundits and fans looking fondly back at his career, Leicester fans have joined in on the act.

Why do Leicester fans like Eden Hazard so much?

Back in 2015-16, it was Leicester and Tottenham in the race for the Premier League title. Leicester had drawn 1-1 away at Old Trafford with just two games left to play in the season, meaning that Tottenham had to win all three of their games and Leicester lose both of their in order for the tide to change in the title race.

Foxes fans would have been fearing the worst when Tottenham went 2-0 up at Stamford Bridge thanks to Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, but when Gary Cahill pulled one back, it saw yellow cards galore in the 'Battle of the Bridge' as Spurs desperately held on.

But with just minutes to go, a jinking run by Hazard saw him play a neat one-two with Diego Costa, and the Belgian curled an outstanding effort beyond the reach of Hugo Lloris to level the game.

It finished 2-2, and the result meant that Spurs could no longer catch Leicester in the title race - sparking wild celebrations in the east Midlands as the Foxes secured their first ever top-flight honour in their history in the most miraculous of fashions.

What have Leicester City said to Eden Hazard upon his retirement?

As a result of the Belgian's goal practically awarding Leicester their first top-flight title win, the club were more than complimentary to the winger after his retirement.

They replied to Hazard's Instagram announcement: "All the best in your retirement, Eden!", followed by a picture of a trophy to remind fans of that fateful day in London.

Is Eden Hazard the best winger in Premier League history?

It's been a hot topic that is up for debate, but there are certainly conversations to be had over Hazard being the best winger in Premier League history.

In terms of output, wingers such as Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo will be up there for the amount of goals they have scored. But Hazard is undoubtedly one of the best wingers in terms of dribbling, aesthetics and technique - it all comes down to personal preference!