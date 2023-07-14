Callum Doyle is set to join Leicester City on loan from Manchester City, with a loan deal agreed between the two clubs.

Daily Mail reporter Jack Gaughan revealed that the teenager is having a medical ahead of finalising the move, whilst it was also stated his medical is taking place on Wednesday.

News of Leicester's interest was first reported by The Athletic, who claimed Enzo Maresca was targeting a raid on his former club as the young Man City centre-back was a target. However, they suggested a deal could be struck on a permanent basis. The reported valuation for Doyle was said to be between the £7 million - £10 million mark.

It appears it will be another loan for Doyle now, though, who could become Leicester's third summer signing imminently. Both of Leicester's other recruits this summer bring international experience to the table with Harry Winks and Conor Coady joining from Tottenham and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

Despite his obvious talent and high ceiling, Doyle was not going to get minutes with his parent club again this season, so another loan has always been on the cards, and this time it will be for a team expected to fight for automatic promotion in the second tier.

Callum Doyle's previous EFL exploits

Doyle is no stranger to a promotion in the EFL, having won promotion with Sunderland via the play-offs in 2022, and coming close to a repeat of that in the Championship play-off final, with Coventry narrowly losing out on penalties to Luton Town at Wembley.

The left-sided centre-back spent the 2021/22 campaign in League One, making 44 appearances for the Black Cats. A loan in the second tier followed in the previous season, as Doyle joined Mark Robins' side, where he made 46 appearances and developed further as a player.

With Maresca having joined the Foxes recently from City, the Italian will have used his connections at the club to ensure that they won the race to land Doyle over other interested suitors.

Is Callum Doyle a good fit for Leicester City?

As Jack Gaughan explains here, "Doyle keeps getting bigger moves every summer."

It's a testament to his quality as a player at such a tender age, and Doyle is close to playing 100 career games already before the age of 19, and has secured a better loan each season of his career, and should prove to do so again this year.

The move is perfect for all parties involved: the player is getting another good temporary home to nurture and develop, Leicester are getting another good defender added into their ranks, and from Man City's perspective - he will take further strides forward as a player for a better side once again.

Not only that, but Doyle's early career development and education in coming through at Man City will stand him in good stead to adapt to what should be a more possession-based brand of football under Maresca, given his coaching links with Pep Guardiola.

Doyle is calm and composed for his age, but should develop his ball-playing skills even further with the Foxes next season. He will also be playing next to one of the best centre-backs at the level in Conor Coady.

Coady is a leader but is also a fantastic long passer, and will be able to essentially coach Doyle and take him under his wing, such is his character and personality. It will ve a fantastic fit for Doyle to be playing next to the 30-year-old.

Doyle to Leicester should be a resounding success and Leicester are getting themselves one of the best young English defenders at the moment, who is currently on a steep development curve over the last few seasons, and may well be ready for the step up to the Premier League come the end of the 2023/24 campaign as well.