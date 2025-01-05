Leicester City and Ipswich Town are both interested in Coventry City’s Haji Wright, who could command a fee in excess of £15m to prize away from the CBS Arena.

The USA international joined the Sky Blues in the summer of 2023 for a fee of around £7.7m from Turkish outfit Antalyaspor, which made him a club-record purchase.

Wright enjoyed a fine first season in English football, scoring 16 league goals, whilst he was also integral as Mark Robins’ side reached the FA Cup semi-final.

Leicester and Ipswich Town keen on Haji Wright swoop in January

The 26-year-old took that form into the current campaign, as he scored seven times in his first 15 games, but he has not played since mid-November due to an ankle injury.

However, Wright is closing in on a return to fitness, but it remains to be seen whether he will finish the transfer window at Coventry, as journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed that Ipswich and Leicester are tracking the forward.

The update claims that both Premier League strugglers are seeking to add firepower this month, and they could be prepared to offer Coventry a fee that would ensure they double their money.

Premier League Table (as of 5/1/25) Team P GD Pts 17 Wolves 19 -11 16 18 Ipswich Town 20 -15 16 19 Leicester City 20 -21 14 20 Southampton 20 -32 6

Coventry City must do all they can to keep Haji Wright

Every player has a price, so there’s no point saying Coventry can’t sell Wright at any cost this month, as a massive bid may arrive, particularly given Leicester and Ipswich are battling to stay up.

Having said that, the Midlands outfit must ensure that they do only sell for a substantial sum, as Wright is the type of player that they should be building around in the years to come.

He is a quality player at this level, and he has been sorely missed in recent weeks due to his injury, and you can be sure that Frank Lampard is desperate to get him back out on the pitch.

Coventry are a club that have ambitions of reaching the Premier League, and whilst that may not happen this season, they aren’t going to make progress by cashing in on their star men.

Of course, Wright may want to leave to test himself at the highest level, in which case it would be difficult to keep him, so that would change the dynamic.

Ultimately, as is often the case, it will come down to money, but Coventry must stand firm, and if a massive offer does arrive, it’s crucial that Lampard is given the funds to reinvest, as recent results and performances have shown that the squad needs to freshen up.