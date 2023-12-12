Highlights Leicester City have shown interest in Hoffenheim defender Melayro Bogarde, who is a talented young player with potential.

The club's player sales have provided them with funds to make signings and strengthen their squad.

Bogarde's contract is set to expire next summer, making him an affordable option for Leicester and a potentially wise investment.

Leicester City have taken an interest in Hoffenheim defender Melayro Bogarde, according to Voetbal Primeur.

The Foxes have already brought in quite a few players in recent months, with Enzo Maresca being given the funds to put his stamp on the Foxes, much to the credit of the Midlands side's board.

Maresca was given the power to spend because of their player sales, with the club generating plenty of cash from those who departed, including Harvey Barnes, Timothy Castagne and James Maddison.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

The Foxes' January business is expected to be limited and that isn't a surprise considering the number of players they recruited in the summer and the fact they are currently sitting at the top of the Championship side.

However, they may be keen to add a couple of fresh faces to their squad to maximise their chances of staying above the likes of Ipswich Town and Leeds United in their quest to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Profile: Melayro Bogarde

Bogarde is a surname many EFL fans will be familiar with - and for good reason.

His younger brother Lamare plied his trade on loan at Bristol Rovers last season.

In terms of Melayro, he was born in the Netherlands and spent a decent chunk of time at Feyernoord before making the switch to Hoffenheim and growing into a senior player there.

Related Leicester City player's January exit felt inevitable until this weekend: View Daka could potentially resurrect his career at the King Power Stadium after his display at the weekend.

During his time with the German outfit, he has gone out on loan to Groningen and PEC Zwolle.

The player reportedly has no future at his current club and with his contract set to expire next summer, the Foxes are seemingly keen to swoop in, with Italian side Bologna also in this race.

Leicester City should seriously consider signing Melayro Bogarde

At 21, Bogarde is a talented young player who is clearly capable considering he previously represented the Netherlands at a youth international level.

He seems to have plenty of potential and their central defender is an area where they could benefit from having more depth.

They may already have some options in this area, but Callum Doyle mainly operates at left-back and is only on loan, whilst Harry Souttar could be on his way out in January after failing to win much game time this term.

Bogarde is someone Leicester can afford to spend money on considering they secured decent fees for players in the summer.

And he should be affordable considering his contract situation.

Bogarde seems like a low-risk signing with potentially high rewards - and if they can sell him on for a healthy profit in the future - signing him will have paid dividends.