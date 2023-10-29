Highlights Leicester City continues to dominate the Championship with 39 points from 14 matches after their 2-1 victory against Queens Park Rangers.

The club have one eye on the future, though, with the Foxes reportedly keen on Aussie youngster James Overy.

Everton and West Ham are also keen on the 16-year-old, though, with the Toffees said to be leading the race at this stage.

Saturday afternoon was yet another good one for Leicester City in the Championship this season, with Enzo Maresca's side defeating Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at Loftus Road.

The victory saw Leicester maintain their fine form in the second tier this season, with the Foxes currently five points clear at the top of the league.

Incredibly, Leicester have picked up 39 points from just 14 matches, with 13 league wins and just one defeat so far.

Perhaps, though, given the talent of some of the players they were able to sign, and keep at the club, we should not be surprised.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Leicester City in Everton and West Ham transfer battle

It appears that on top of their summer business and signings that can make an instant impact, the club are looking to the future, too.

Indeed, reports on Sunday morning suggest that Leicester City are keen on signing Perth Glory's 16-year-old starlet, James Overy.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Foxes are in competition with two Premier League sides who are also keen on snapping up the Aussie youngster, Everton and West Ham.

Nixon reports that the 16-year-old is set to make his A-League debut for Perth Glory and has impressed all three clubs on a tour.

Indeed, Overy is said to have played in a youth game for Everton last week, and previously turned out for the Hammers on trial, too, having been spotted by them when marking Jarrod Bowen on their pre-season tour down under.

Leicester, meanwhile, are also said to be 'desperate' to land him.

However, at this stage, it is reportedly Everton leading the chase for his signature, which could deal a blow to both the Foxes and the Hammers.

Interestingly, the 16-year-old, despite being an Aussie, holds a British passport due to his family background, which would make any move to the UK easier.

Who is James Overy?

As mentioned above, James Overy is a young Aussie player currently on the books of Perth Glory in the Australian A-League.

Despite all of the above interest, though, he is yet to make his senior debut for the club.

He did feature against West Ham in a friendly this summer, though, aged just 15-years-old.

Speaking after that match, David Moyes hinted he had been tipped off about one of the club's young stars and was impressed by what he saw.

Given that Overy went on to have a trial with the Hammers, it seems highly likely Moyes was referring to him.

Moyes told the media at the time, via A-Leagues Facebook: "I said I had a tip about one boy I should keep an eye on,"

"I'm not going to give his name out, that's for sure. But you know, we did [keep an eye on him] and we quite enjoyed what we saw.

"It was a young player which you would expect, so we'll keep an eye on it and I'll maybe pass his name on when we get back to see if we can maybe get a chance to go look at him back home in England."

It will certainly be interesting to see how this transfer saga evolves in the coming weeks and months.