Leicester City are in the mix for Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer this summer.

The forward has emerged as a potential transfer target for a number of clubs during the transfer window.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs has identified Leicester as one of his possible next destinations.

Who is interested in Cole Palmer?

Leicester face Premier League competition for the 21-year-old City academy graduate.

Palmer featured 14 times in the Premier League last season as the team earned yet another title triumph.

The youngster contributed one assist as Pep Guardiola’s side secured a third championship crown in a row.

But now his future is up in the air, with the likes of Brighton and Burnley also weighing up a move for the attacker.

It has previously been reported by Alan Nixon that a loan move is on the cards for the Foxes, but it remains to be seen whether Man City will allow a temporary exit or if they prefer a permanent deal for the England underage international.

“I think Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion are also there,” said Jacobs, via GiveMeSport.

“So, there is significant transfer interest, and Leicester will be in the mix there, but he will also have Premier League options.

“So, it will be intriguing to see what happens with that one.”

Leicester will be hoping to win the race to Palmer’s signature, with the history between the club and manager Enzo Maresca a potential factor that could work in their favour.

However, the allure of Premier League football could be enough to see the Championship side miss out on the player.

How has Leicester City’s transfer window gone so far?

Leicester have had a busy summer window so far, selling big names such as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

Other key players have also departed the King Power Stadium, with Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu among the players to leave as free agents.

Maresca has added a number of fresh faces to his first team squad as a result.

Harry Winks, Conor Coady and Callum Doyle are among the new arrivals at Leicestershire this summer ahead of the new season.

Leicester’s first game comes against Coventry City on 6 August, with the Foxes hoping to get their promotion bid off to a good start.

This will be Maresca’s first role as the main manager in England, having previously been assistant manager to Guardiola at Man City.

Would Cole Palmer be a good signing for Leicester City?

Palmer will know Maresca well and so should be suited to the style of play he will look to bring to Leicester.

Having that knowledge could make a move to Leicester a rather smooth transition, which could be preferable to him as he looks to cement himself at senior level.

Competition for game time at Burnley and Brighton will also be quite intense and there are no guarantees he will become a consistent regular at either club.

So perhaps a move to the King Power could be the smarter move for him at this stage of his career, even if turning down the top flight could prove rather difficult.