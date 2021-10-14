Leicester City in the EFL: Remember Patrick Kisnorbo? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

After spending two seasons in the Scottish Premiership with Hearts, Patrick Kisnorbo sealed a move to Leicester City in 2005.

The Australian defender immediately emerged as a key player for the Foxes in the Championship as he made 37 league appearances during his debut campaign.

Yet despite Kisnorbo’s presence, Leicester struggled considerably for consistency in the 2005/06 season as they were forced to settle for a 16th-place finish in the Championship.

The Foxes were unable to improve in the following season as they finished 19th in the second-tier.

Kisnorbo featured on 41 occasions for Leicester in the 2007/08 campaign as the club suffered relegation to League One.

Following a period of inactivity due to injury, the defender returned to action in the club’s clash with Oldham Athletic in October 2008.

Unable to keep his place in Leicester’s starting eleven, Kisnorbo only made eight league appearances for Leicester as they secured an immediate return to the Championship.

The Foxes decided to release the defender in 2009 and Kisnorbo went on to represent Leeds United and Ipswich Town in the second-tier before sealing a move to Melbourne City in 2013.

During his three-year spell with the Australian side, the former Leicester man played 76 games for the club.

After calling time on his professional career in 2016, Kisnorbo decided to become a coach at City and was eventually handed over the reins at the AAMI Park last year.

The 40-year-old led his side to victory in the A-League Grand Final in June as they secured a 3-1 victory over Sydney FC in this showpiece event.

City also finished the regular season as Premiership champions as they finished two points ahead of Sydney in the A-League standings.

Kisnorbo’s side will be looking to make the perfect start to the 2021/22 campaign when they face Brisbane Roar on November 19th.