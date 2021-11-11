Leicester City in the EFL: Remember Matty Fryatt? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Matty Fryatt had a successful spell at Leicester City and continued to demonstrate his ability as a Football League goalscorer after leaving the Foxes in January 2011.

Fryatt went on to appear 10 times in the Premier League for Hull City in 2013/14, scoring twice, having done the hard yards in the tiers below.

The Tigers picked him up for £1.26 million according to Transfermarkt, and he spent three and a half years attached to the club before moving on to Nottingham Forest.

Fryatt had spent the first half of the 2013/14 season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday before returning to play his part for the Tigers and arrived at the City Ground the following summer. It was at Forest that Fryatt suffered a career ending injury and played his last match in professional football in March 2015.

After leaving the Foxes Fryatt was a menace in the final third for Hull and ended his time there with numbers of 31 goals and six assists in 94 outings. Six goals and two assists from 26 matches represented a decent start to his career at Forest before the injury that sadly meant his last Football League action came only a few days before his 30th birthday.

Now 35, Fryatt is back where it all began and coaches Walsall U15.

With young manager Matt Taylor at the helm there could be a pathway for Fryatt to go into the senior game if he so wishes but for now his role is based in youth development with the Saddlers.